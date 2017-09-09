Nation, Current Affairs

Doklam: Indian, Chinese troops widen faceoff by 1 kilometre now

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Sep 9, 2017, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Security sources also said, India deliberately refrained from engaging in to diatribe that China media had started on Doklam.
The situation in the area is now quite normal like what it was before the standoff started on June 19. (Photo: Representational/DC)
 The situation in the area is now quite normal like what it was before the standoff started on June 19. (Photo: Representational/DC)

Guwahati: After India and China agreed to end over two-month old military standoff in Doklam, armed personnel of both the countries are now located at least one kilometer away from each others standoff point.

Pointing out that India is not apprehending any trouble in near future, security sources told this newspaper that a core team of security experts, formed by Prime Minister’s Office to deal with Doklam standoff, was supervising the de-escalation of deployment in the area.

The situation in the area is now quite normal like what it was before the standoff started on June 19.

Informing that the Indian troops have now been pulled back behind the Bhutanese Army, security sources said that the Indian Army has been giving training to Bhutanese Army personnel on specialized warfare for quite some time.

The intrusion by the Chinese army was noticed during one such joint training exercise and the Indian Army personnel engaged in the training were directed to prevent the Chinese from gaining control over the Doklam area which is strategically important to India’s security, security sources said adding that for training the Bhutanese army, an officer of Major General rank has been posted in Thimphu.

Clarifying that international boundary between India and China has not been demarcated as yet, security sources however said that small incursion by troops of either India or China during the routine patrolling of the area cannot be ruled out.

Informing that there is arrangement to resolve such issues by troops at the local level, security sources said that sector commanders either meet or speak over phone to resolve the problem.

For such meetings, border personnel’s meeting huts have also been created in a few places along the international border, including one in Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh.

If the issues cannot be resolved even at the sector commander level, only then the governments of the two countries get into the act and try to resolve it through diplomatic channels. The same was the case in Dokalam as the problem could not be resolved by the troops, more so because the area under question falls under Bhutan, security sources said.

Security sources also clarified that India deliberately refrained from engaging in to diatribe that state controlled media of China had started on Doklam. The core team of former army officers and security experts will continue to keep a close watch on international borders with China, security sources said.

Tags: doklam standoff, indo china conflict, peace deployment, indian army
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Related Stories

China asks India to withdraw troops from Doklam, releases fact sheet
India says Sikkim standoff over, China agrees to make 'adjustments'


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pennywise: Creepy footage of clown on home's doorstep takes internet by frenzy

Police have expressed fears of a return of the 'killer clown' trend fuelled by the release of the Stephen King film (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Videos on YouTube get more lively, thanks to the new HDR support

If you have a smartphone that supports HDR viewing, then you can bask in the goodness of enhanced colours, brightness and contrast. (Photo: Sony Xperia XZ Premium)
 

US varsity shows a slide suggesting masturbation during orientation, apologizes

The Rochester Institute of Technology's slide featured the Winnie the Pooh character Roo (Photo: RIT)
 

French pranksters replace church’s holy water with alcohol

The identity of the pranksters and their intentions remains unknown. (File Photo)
 

At least 2.5 lakh people will buy the Galaxy Note 8 in India

Although the US variant comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the Indian variant will get the Exynos 8895 chipset from the Galaxy S8, along with 6GB RAM as standard.
 

Give Virat Kohli-led Team India a break: Ravi Shastri to COA, BCCI

After a successful tour of Sri Lanka, India will now take on Australia and New Zealand in the limited-overs series. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch as Rajnath reaches Srinagar on 4-day visit

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reached Srinagar for his four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

3 held for conspiring to help Ram Rahim escape during Panchkula violence

Head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had come with full planning of the violence that happened after the verdict in rape case. (Photo: PTI)

Illegal explosives factory found inside Dera HQ as search continues on Day 2

A view of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa on Tuesday, a day after its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced 10 years in jail in each of the two rape cases against him. (Photo: PTI)

Gurgaon school principal suspended, special panel to probe 7-yr-old's killing

The 7-year-old schoolboy was found with throat slit in the toilet of the school on Friday morning. (Photos: ANI Twitter/PTI)

55 infants dead at Nashik hospital due to lack of ventilators, oxygen cylinders

In August, around 350 kids were admitted in the hospital and out of those 55 kids lost their life. In picture: Dr GM Hole. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham