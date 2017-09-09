Army to hold recruitment rally from Novemebr 1 to 10 in Karimnagar

The admit cards will be issued online after October 16.

Hyderabad: The Army will conduct recruitments rally in all the districts from Novemebr 1 to 10 at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar. The rally will be conducted by the Army Recruiting Office, Secunderabad, under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Chennai.

The Army is looking to hire soldiers in the following categories: technical, technical (aviation and ammunition examiner), nursing assistant, general duty, clerk/store keeper and tradesman.

Candidates applying for general duty category should be between 17 years and 6 months and 21 years. For the remaining categories the age is from 17 years and 6 months to 23 years.

Registration and online applications will open from September 17 to Oct 16. Applicants have to fill the application form online. It will be available on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The admit cards will be issued online after October 16. Candidates must bring a hard copy of the admit card for the rally along with original and photocopies of qualification certificates.

Candidates can clarify all their recruitment related queries from the online mobile application “Army Calling” and Army Recruiting Office, Secunderabad (040-27740059.