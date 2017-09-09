Nation, Current Affairs

Army to hold recruitment rally from Novemebr 1 to 10 in Karimnagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2017, 2:45 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 2:45 am IST
Candidates applying for general duty category should be between 17 years and 6 months and 21 years.
The admit cards will be issued online after October 16.
 The admit cards will be issued online after October 16.

Hyderabad: The Army will conduct recruitments rally in all the districts from Novemebr 1 to 10 at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar. The rally will be conducted by the Army Recruiting Office, Secunderabad, under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Chennai.

The Army is looking to hire soldiers in the following categories: technical, technical (aviation and ammunition examiner), nursing assistant, general duty, clerk/store keeper and tradesman.

Candidates applying for general duty category should be between 17 years and 6 months and 21 years. For the remaining categories the age is from 17 years and 6 months to 23 years.

Registration and online applications will open from September 17 to Oct 16. Applicants have to fill the application form online. It will be available on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The admit cards will be issued online after October 16. Candidates must bring a hard copy of the admit card for the rally along with original and photocopies of qualification certificates. 

Candidates can clarify all their recruitment related queries from the online mobile application “Army Calling” and Army Recruiting Office, Secunderabad (040-27740059.

Tags: secunderabad, recruitments, army recruitment
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Chinese woman begs family for caesarean delivery before killing herself

She jumped from the fifth floor (Photo: YouTube)
 

Curved displays who? Holographic screens for smartphones are here

To explain this in simple words, the display will throw up light in a manner that will let you see 3D images emerge from the screen. (Representative Image)
 

Baby born with 7 fully developed teeth leaves doctor baffled in Ahmedabad

There have been cases of babies being born with one or two teeth but not seven (Photo: YouTube)
 

Desperate family ready for risky surgery to separate conjoined twins

The girls have an understanding but end up fighting at times (Photo: YouTube)
 

Warning: Fathers are at risk of postnatal depression too

The research goes on to add that new fathers are at higher risk if their testosterone levels plummet in the nine months after their baby arrives. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google may buy HTC’s smartphone business: report

Bad financial health of HTC has been cited as the main reason behind the on progress discussion.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Due to risks in abortion, 13-yr-old rape victim gives birth at Mumbai hospital

The child has been kept in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) as it is premature. (Representational image)

Digvijaya retweets abusive meme against Modi; BJP demands public apology

After facing flak, Digvijaya Singh tried to distance himself from the tweet, saying retweets are not endorsements. (Photo: PTI)

Student murder: Ryan school authority denies negligence

The school caretaker, Neerja Batra, said the kid was alive when they saw him lying in the pool of blood.

7-yr-old schoolboy's killer held, tried to sexually abuse him: Gurgaon police

Body of a class 2 student was recovered from a washroom of Ryan International School in Gurgaon’s Bhondsi. (Photo: ANI)

Rohingya Muslims: 6 J&K cops injured as 'solidarity day' protest turns violent

Protesters turned violent when police resorted to lathicharge and used teargas to stop them from heading to Lal Chowk in Anantnag. (Photo: AP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham