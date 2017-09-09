Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: Uddanam deaths, diseases blamed on polluted drinking water

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2017, 3:05 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 3:22 am IST
They said 35,000 people had died due to chronic kidney disease while another 40,000 were affected.
The levels of cadmium, lead, uranium, strontium, silica were found to be higher than permissible in drinking water at various places in the region. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: The chronic kidney disease and resultant deaths over the last 25 years in Uddanam in Andhra Pradesh was caused by polluted drinking water, the Uddanam Kidney Baadithula Sangibava Committee said on Friday.

It said chemical analyses of samples collected from Siramamidi, Garudabhadra, Borivanka, Vagella and Kanchili villages had found that water was not suitable for drinking.

Nims former director Raja Reddy, speaking to the media, said that the levels of cadmium, lead, uranium, strontium, silica were found to be higher than permissible in drinking water at various places in the region.

The Committee criticised the AP government for not finding the cause of the chronic kidney disease, but announcing the setting up of dialysis centres in the affected areas. It said a permanent solution was needed for the problem.

The Committee wanted the government should depute nephrologists and medical experts to Uddanam to help the affected. 

They said 35,000 people had died due to chronic kidney disease while another 40,000 were affected.

The Committee said a  public meeting was being organised on September 26 to sensitise people on the issue.

Tags: kidney disease, uddanam, kidney
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




