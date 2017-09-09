Nation, Current Affairs

55 infants dead at Nashik hospital due to lack of ventilators, oxygen cylinders

ANI
Published Sep 9, 2017, 9:55 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 10:23 am IST
In past five months, around 187 kids have lost their life due to lack of health facilities.
In August, around 350 kids were admitted in the hospital and out of those 55 kids lost their life. In picture: Dr GM Hole. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Nashik: In yet another tragic incident, at least 55 infants died last month in a Nashik district hospital due to lack of ventilators and oxygen cylinders.

"In the month of August we have had 55 deaths, main reason is that we have no ventilators. We got sanction for 21 beds, new maternal wing, but the problem is that we need to cut a tree and have not got permission till now," Dr GM Hole told ANI.

In August, around 350 kids were admitted in the hospital and out of those 55 kids lost their life due to the deficiency of oxygen gas, ventilator and other health facilities.

In past five months, around 187 kids have lost their life due to lack of health facilities.

Following the Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur incident that took lives of more than 70 children at BRD Medical College, at least 49 children has also died in Farrukhabad in last one month.

Tags: nashik hospital, infant deaths, nashik hospital infants death, gorakhpur tragedy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nashik (Nasik)


