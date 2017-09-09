3 held for conspiring to help Ram Rahim escape during Panchkula violence

Head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had come with full planning of the violence that happened after the verdict in rape case. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana Police on Friday arrested three Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) followers for hatching conspiracy to help Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh escape from Panchkula, during the agitation on August 25.

The followers of Ram Rahim on August 25 staged a protest in Panchkula when the Dera chief was convicted in a rape case.

Haryana's Inspector General (IG) KK Rao had earlier confirmed that the security personnel of Ram Rahim tried to help him escape as soon as he stepped out of the court, but were unsuccessful in their attempt due to the tight security arrangements.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said that Ram Rahim had come with full planning of the violence that happened after the verdict was pronounced against him.

He said that Ram Rahim's 'red suitcase,' which he brought with himself, was used as a signal to instigate the violence outside the court after his conviction.

"Baba had planned a conspiracy. As soon as the court pronounced him guilty, he asked us to bring the red bag, saying that his clothes are inside that bag. The bag was a signal for his supporters, who were waiting outside. As soon as the bag was taken out, we heard his supporters started protesting outside and it was then we came to know that he has planned to give signals to this protestor and everything had a hidden meaning," he added.

As per Rao, the Dera chief had Z-plus security from quite a long time and a team of 650 commandos of Haryana police escorted him on his way to the court. Rao added that the cavalcade following Ram Rahim was not allowed to come near the court premises and was stopped near Suraj Theater in Panchkula.

The Dera chief was convicted by a CBI court in Panchkula on August 25 following which violence had erupted in Haryana and neighboring states. 38 people were killed and around 250 injured in the violence.

The Haryana Police had also arrested many Dera followers for creating ruckus post Ram Rahim's conviction.

Earlier on August 28, a CBI court awarded 20-year jail term to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.