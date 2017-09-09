1,990 farmers ended life in 2 years, says Telangana government

The state government had earlier disputed the figures on farmer suicides by the National Crime Records Bureau, saying that all the deaths were not because of crop loss but due to personal reasons. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: As many as 1,990 farmers have committed suicide in Telangana state during the last two years, the state government admitted in a report submitted to the Rajya Sabha Committee on Government Assurances last week.

The TS government stated that 1,358 farmers had committed suicide in 2015 and 632 farmers in 2016, due to crop loss and debt burden.

A majority of the farmers who committed suicide are those who had sown commercial crops.

The state government had earlier disputed the figures on farmer suicides by the National Crime Records Bureau, saying that all the deaths were not because of crop loss but due to personal reasons.

The Rajya Sabha committee, headed by Mr Satish Chandra, has been touring all states to assess the state of agriculture, farmers’ suicides, and measures taken by governments for the farmers.