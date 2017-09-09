Nation, Current Affairs

1,990 farmers ended life in 2 years, says Telangana government

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2017, 12:42 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 12:54 am IST
A majority of the farmers who committed suicide are those who had sown commercial crops.
The state government had earlier disputed the figures on farmer suicides by the National Crime Records Bureau, saying that all the deaths were not because of crop loss but due to personal reasons. (Representational image)
 The state government had earlier disputed the figures on farmer suicides by the National Crime Records Bureau, saying that all the deaths were not because of crop loss but due to personal reasons. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: As many as 1,990 farmers have committed suicide in Telangana state during the last two years, the state government admitted in a report submitted to the Rajya Sabha Committee on Government Assurances last week. 

The TS government stated that 1,358 farmers had committed suicide in 2015 and 632 farmers in 2016, due to crop loss and debt burden.

A majority of the farmers who committed suicide are those who had sown commercial crops.

The state government had earlier disputed the figures on farmer suicides by the National Crime Records Bureau, saying that all the deaths were not because of crop loss but due to personal reasons. 

The Rajya Sabha committee, headed by Mr Satish Chandra, has been touring all states to assess the state of agriculture, farmers’ suicides, and measures taken by governments for the farmers.

Tags: telangana government, farmers suicide, satish chandra mishra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Maharashtra tops list in farmer suicides, Telangana is second


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Chinese woman begs family for caesarean delivery before killing herself

She jumped from the fifth floor (Photo: YouTube)
 

Curved displays who? Holographic screens for smartphones are here

To explain this in simple words, the display will throw up light in a manner that will let you see 3D images emerge from the screen. (Representative Image)
 

Baby born with 7 fully developed teeth leaves doctor baffled in Ahmedabad

There have been cases of babies being born with one or two teeth but not seven (Photo: YouTube)
 

Desperate family ready for risky surgery to separate conjoined twins

The girls have an understanding but end up fighting at times (Photo: YouTube)
 

Warning: Fathers are at risk of postnatal depression too

The research goes on to add that new fathers are at higher risk if their testosterone levels plummet in the nine months after their baby arrives. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google may buy HTC’s smartphone business: report

Bad financial health of HTC has been cited as the main reason behind the on progress discussion.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Due to risks in abortion, 13-yr-old rape victim gives birth at Mumbai hospital

The child has been kept in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) as it is premature. (Representational image)

Digvijaya retweets abusive meme against Modi; BJP demands public apology

After facing flak, Digvijaya Singh tried to distance himself from the tweet, saying retweets are not endorsements. (Photo: PTI)

Student murder: Ryan school authority denies negligence

The school caretaker, Neerja Batra, said the kid was alive when they saw him lying in the pool of blood.

7-yr-old schoolboy's killer held, tried to sexually abuse him: Gurgaon police

Body of a class 2 student was recovered from a washroom of Ryan International School in Gurgaon’s Bhondsi. (Photo: ANI)

Rohingya Muslims: 6 J&K cops injured as 'solidarity day' protest turns violent

Protesters turned violent when police resorted to lathicharge and used teargas to stop them from heading to Lal Chowk in Anantnag. (Photo: AP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham