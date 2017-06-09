Vaiko restricted from entering Malaysia for alleged LTTE links

Chennai: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko was denied entry into Malaysia on Friday for alleged Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam ties.

He was stopped at the Kuala Lumpur Airport and questioned for several hours on his alleged links with the LTTE.

Vaiko was invited by Malaysian state Penang's Deputy Chief Minister Ramasamy Palanisamy to attend his daughter's wedding on June 10.

Airport authorities stated that Vaiko is a member of LTTE.

He was questioned for several hours on his links with LTTE and was lateral denied permission to enter Malaysia as his name figured in the list of persons who are dangerous.

Vaiko will return to Chennai on Friday night.

The LTTE, which fought for an independent Tamil state in Sri Lanka, remains outlawed in India.