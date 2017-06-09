Nation, Current Affairs

T’gana man shooting: Govt following case with US police, says Swaraj

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2017, 10:12 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 10:12 am IST
Mubeen Ahmed, who was working at a gas station in California, was shot at by a gunman.
The victim Mubeen Ahmed (Photo: Facebook)
 The victim Mubeen Ahmed (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said the government is following a case with the US police about the Telangana man who was shot at in California.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj said she has recieved a report from Indian Consulate in San Francisco that an Indian man identifed as Mubeen Ahmed, who was working at a gas station in California, was shot at by a gunman.

"I have received the report from our Consulate in San Francisco. The victim Mubeen Ahmed works at a gas station. A gunman demanded money from Mubeen and then fired at him," she tweeted.

"He is admitted in the Eden Medical Centre CA. Fortunately Mubeen is now out of danger. We are following up the case with the police," she said.

According to reports, 26-year-old Ahmed, a native of Telangana, had gone to the United States in February 2015, to pursue his Masters course in a university.

He had completed the course two months ago and was doing a temporary job at a private store.

Tweeting on a separate issue, Swaraj said the government has taken up with the Canadian High Commission the visa issue of Indian badminton players, who are scheduled to play in Canada at the Yonex Open.

"We took up the matter with Canadian High Commission. I am happy you will participate in the Yonex Canada Open," Swaraj tweeted after badminton player Sikki Reddy said the players were struggling to get a Canadian visa.

"Hi Mam, this is Sikki Reddy, badminton player. We all players have applied canada visa for the Yonex Canada open," Reddy had tweeted on Wednesday.

Tags: sushma swaraj, mubeen ahmed, telangana man shooting
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Akshay's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha should be made tax-free- CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani

Akshay Kumar and Pahlaj Nihalani at the screening of the film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.' (Pic: Twitter)
 

OnePlus 5, the performance beast, could have a price tag of Rs 32,999

Leaked image of upcoming OnePlus 5 model (Photp: Android Police)
 

New genus of freshwater crabs discovered in Kerala

Karkata Ghanarakta
 

The inspiring tale of the first transgender HR executive from Kerala

She finally came out after being unable to live a lie (Photo: Facebook)
 

Gujarat student Varshil Shah who scored 99.99% opts to be monk

Gujarat topper Varshil Shah opts to be a monk. (Photo: Faceebook | screengrab)
 

Apple branded sneakers being auctioned on eBay for $15,000

The white sneakers feature the old rainbow Apple logo on the side. The shoes are extremely rare, not because they are old but they never left the prototype stage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Apartments less than 20 flats exempt from STP, says KJ George

Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George (Photo: DC)

Karnataka textbooks toe saffron line

The textbooks posted on the official website of the Karnataka Textbook Society, that is part of the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has left many teachers and students surprised (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Yet another steel flyover; Greens see red

It is demanding that the government put all project details in public domain and hold a real public consultation before proceeding with it.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad youth shot in the US recovering

Mubeen Ahmed

Hyderabad: Investigate role of ministers, says Nagam Janardhan Reddy

Nagam Janardhan Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham