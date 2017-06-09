Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana GENCO threatens Andhra Pradesh over power cut

Published Jun 9, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 3:01 am IST
AP power utilities have not responded to the requests of TS power utilities to adjust the dues payable.
In a retaliatory move TS GENCO has threatened AP GENCO with power supply stoppage if the dues to the tune of Rs 1676.46 crore are not paid up soon.
Hyderabad: In a retaliatory move TS GENCO has threatened AP GENCO with power supply stoppage if the dues to the tune of  Rs 1676.46 crore are not paid up soon. Two days back AP GENCO had threatened TS DISCOMs by saying that power supply would be stopped if dues were not paid.

In a letter to AP GENCO on Thursday TS GENCO CMD, D. Prabhakar Rao said that the letter may be treated as regulation notice of TS GENCO to AP DISCOMs. He said that on several occasions TS power utilities have requested AP to settle the issues affably by adjusting the AP GENCO power bills against the dues payable by them to TS power utilities.

He said that it was painful to note that the AP power utilities have not responded to the requests of TS power utilities to adjust the dues payable to TS DISCOMs.  He said that the state had been bifurcated three years back. While APGENCO is insisting on settlement of their dues, TS DISCOMs are of the view that the settlement of dues between the two power utilities should be done at the state level for a permanent and amicable solution to this vexed issue.

