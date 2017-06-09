Farmer associations to get power to decide MSP, says K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said that farmers’ associations to be set up by Telangana government will have special powers to decide the minimum support price for crops.

He said farmers should sell their produce if they are offered more than the MSP or else the associations will be given permits for milling the produce.

Mr Rao said that the government will allocate Rs 500 crore in the next Budget to the State-level Farmers Federation, which will be an umbrella organisation of village, mandal and district-level farmers associations.

He said the farmers’ federation will be further financially strengthened with capital funding and by raising loans from banks.

The federation will ensure that the farmers get MSP for their produce and also sell the crop at a higher price.

Addressing leaders from Mahbubabad district at Pragathi Bhavan, the CM said the government is taking a slew of measures for the welfare of farmers and to make agriculture profitable.

He said agriculture extension officers were conducting survey in the villages to prepare foolproof data on farmers to extend financial assistance of `8,000 per acre per year from May 2018.

“Data on farmers and lands should be recorded. After the survey, farmers associations will be formed at the village, later at mandal, district and the state level. At every level, Farmers Association will intervene and help the farming community. Farmers Association will help the government in framing policies and coordinate with farmers. The government will give `8,000 per acre for two crops which will help farmers from falling fall into a debt trap,” Mr Rao said.

“Next year water from Godavari will be drawn from the Kaleswaram pump houses. Through Lower Manair dam and Mid Manair dam water will be supplied to Warangal district,” he said.

Spice crops should also get MSP, says Pocharam

The TS government has sought minimum support price for spice crops.

Agriculture minister Pocharam on Thursday said that farmers cultivating spices were suffering huge losses due to absence of MSP.

He demanded the Centre announce MSP for spice crops along the lines of paddy and other crops.

Mr Reddy said the survey of farmers being taken up by state government to extend financial assistance of Rs 8,000 per acre per year would be completed by June 10. The scheme would be launched in May 2018.

The minister said that about 50 lakh of the estimated 65 lakh farmers have been surveyed so far.

“The deadline to complete the survey is June 10. We are confident of meeting the deadline. If needed, we will extend the deadline by one week,” he said.