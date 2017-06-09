Demand for sex toys has doubled in 2 years in Tamil Nadu

Customs officials had been calling people ordering such items and slapping a fine of Rs 5,000 as they see the import of sex toys is illegal besides giving them a warning.

Chennai: Demand for adult sex toys may be going up every year in Tamil Nadu with at least one parcel containing such items reaching the Chennai airport from abroad daily, but the customs department is saying a strong ‘no’ to such foreign pleasure objects.

The majority of these parcels are ordered online or via postal service that land in the postal appraising department of the airport customs in Chennai from places like London, Hong Kong, Singapore and China.

During the last financial year, the department received 342 such parcels. “The number was 238 during the 2015-16 fiscal year. During 2014-15 the number was only 169. In a two year period, the demand for such adult sex toys have doubled,” noted a customs official.

Customs officials had been calling people ordering such items and slapping a fine of Rs 5,000 as they see the import of sex toys is illegal besides giving them a warning.

According to the customs officials, the import of sex toys is prohibited. In the interest of the maintenance of public order and standards of decency or morality in terms of section 11 (2) (b) of the Customs Act read with a circular dated January 18, 1964, wherein it has been held that ‘any obscene book, pamphlet, paper, drawing, painting, representation, figure or article’ prohibited for import, the official noted.

According to customs officials, the majority of sex toys imported by TN people is meant for women. “We found that middle-aged men and women from well to do families ordering import of such things. At least half of them use the address of their drivers and servants to receive such orders,” the officer noted.

The official also noted that the sex toys, made of soft rubber are priced from Rs 300 to Rs 15,000. Some of them are battery powered. The official also said that regular use of such items might cause nervous disorder, depression of the user.