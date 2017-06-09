Nation, Current Affairs

Court frames charges against TTV Dhinakaran in FERA case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 9, 2017, 1:42 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 3:02 am IST
Dhinakaran, who is also deputy general secretary of the AIADMK party, denied the charges.
AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran arrives at Egmore court on Thursday (Photo: DC)
Chennai: A city court on Thursday framed charges against TTV Dhinakaran, leader of AIADMK (Amma) in a case registered? in 2001 by the Enforcement Directorate for violation of provisions of Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (Fera).
S. Malarmathy, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate court, Egmore, on the Allikulam campus read out the charges when Dhinakaran appeared along with his lawyers.  Dhinakaran, who is also deputy general secretary of the AIADMK party, denied the charges.

He has been facing two cases filed by the ED in the court. The court on Thursday had framed charges against him in the case relating to illegal transaction of $1,04,93,313 in foreign exchange without permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and deposited it in the current account of Dipper Investments Ltd, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, with Barclays Bank, Sutton, United Kingdom.

The court is yet to frame charges in another case relating to illegal receipt of foreign exchange to the tune of $36,36,000 and £1,00,000 and payment for the credit of a person residing outside India without the general or specific exemption of the RBI for starting a hotel in the UK. Both the cases were adjourned to June 22.

Tags: fera case, ttv dhinakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

