Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA makes IPS officer cry at anti-liquor protest

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published May 9, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 2:38 am IST
Charu Nigam
 Charu Nigam

Lucknow: BJP MLA from Gorakhpur Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal is making news for all the wrong reason. He has been caught on camera rebuking a woman IPS officer in public, leaving the latter teary-eyed.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya defended Dr Agarwal and said that he was a senior leader and an elected representative has to take up people’s issues.

The BJP MLA has now announced that he will stage a dharna in Gorakhpur on Wednesday in protest against the sale of spurious liquor.

The woman IPS officer, Charu Nigam, earned the wrath of the MLA because she had removed some women who were protesting against a liquor shop in Kareeem Nagar locality. The MLA accused the police officer of high-handedness and alleged that she had misbehaved with the protesting women.

Mr Aggarwal reached the spot where the protesters told him that the woman officer had forcibly removed them.

They also alleged that the police had hit a woman and dragged an 80-year-old man. The MLA questioned the IPS officer about the action and told her that there had been orders by the state government that liquor shops will not function in densely populated residential areas.

Even as the MLA vented his ire on the police officer, the latter took out a handkerchief and wiped her tears, visuals of which were captured and telecast by news channels.

The police officer later accused the MLA of misbehaving and insulting her. “The MLA misbehaved with me and refused to acknowledge in full public view that he is speaking to a lady police officer,” she told reporters.

Asked to comment on the footage which shows her wiping her tears, she said, “I did not weep, as it is not ingrained in my personality. However, I got emotional when my senior officer supported me.”

Tags: anti-liquor protest
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

