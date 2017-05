New Delhi: Axed Delhi minister Kapil Mishra's complaints of corruption against Delhi government functionaries will be "examined and verified", the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said the agency had received three complaints from Mishra, former Water and Tourism minister, with allegations of bribery and other irregularities against National Capital Territory functionaries and others.

The CBI would examine the complaints, Gaur said.