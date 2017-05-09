Kerala school suspends 4 teachers for making student remove bra during NEET

Kannur (Kerala): Four teachers were fired by a school in Kerala for harassing a student, who said she was asked to take off her bra in public minutes before appearing for NEET to alleviate teachers’ fears that she may cheat in the test, reports in NDTV said.

The student in question (identity concealed) said that the metal detector started ringing while she was doubling up at a test centre in Kannur, Kerala.

"At that time, they told that without removing my innerwear I cannot enter the exam hall since they (bra hooks) are made of metal. So, I took off my bra there itself and gave it to my mom, she was waiting outside," she said.

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday condemned the manner in which students were allegedly forced to remove their clothes, including inner wear, for appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the state.

Responding to concerns expressed by members of the House on the issue, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he would bring the matter to the Centre's notice, adding that the police has been asked to examine the incidents.

The strict adherence to the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) anti-cheating dress code for those appearing for the NEET-UG for BDS and MBBS aspirants, held on May 7, has come in for criticism after several students were asked to remove their head scarves, nose-pins and cut sleeves of their tops.

The CBSE norms are an "insult to humanity", Chennithala said while urging the Assembly to unanimously pass a resolution against such norms. The matter was also raised briefly on Monday in the state assembly.

NEET issued strict dress codes in order to curb the practice of cheating by students. However, the mandate issued by authorities concerned did not have any mention of bras. The prohibited items in the list included, brooches, badges, covered shoes, socks, long sleeves and dark coloured clothes.

In case of another student, the button fastening her jeans was asked to be removed as it made the metal detector beep. The father had to go three kilometres away to buy his daughter a new dress to sit for the exam.

The school principal, Jalaluddin K told NDTV that the faculty and staff had strict instructions to not let students in if anything on them made the detector set off. However, he claims to be unaware about the bra removing controversy.