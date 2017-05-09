Nation, Current Affairs

K T Rama Rao submits suggestions for welfare of Gulf workers from India

Mr Rama Rao also sought appointment of Telugu language interpreters at all embassy offices in the Gulf countries.
Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.
Hyderabad: Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj assured Telangana state minister K.T. Rama Rao that she would consider his suggestions regarding the welfare of Gulf workers from India and implement them, wherever applicable.
The Union minister on Monday held a special meeting on Gulf workers’ issues in New Delhi where Mr Rama Rao made a presentation on the problems being faced by the migrants.

He suggested the Central government to establish a centralised databank of Gulf migrants that could be shared among all states so that the workers are identified.
Mr Rama Rao also sought appointment of Telugu language interpreters at all embassy offices in the Gulf countries.

He requested the Central government to come up with a comprehensive policy on legal assistance by recruiting Indian-origin lawyers settled in the Gulf. The minister also suggested agreements between India and all Gulf countries that would allow Indian migrant prisoners to complete their sentences in Indian jails.

Mr Rama Rao said in the meeting that a few companies were unlawfully taking away passports of Indian migrants thus violating human rights. “E-Sanad faceless, cashless contact and digital facilities are needed. We are going to inaugurate the E-Sanad in the third week of this month. We will begin MEA and state-collaborated Gulf migrants outreach programme on May 13,” Mr Rama Rao told the Union minister.

He also requested the MEA to constitute a Group of Ministers mandated to discuss and emulate the best practices among the states such as issuing passports and taking up welfare activities for Gulf migrants.

Ms Swaraj assured Mr Rama Rao on the constitution of the GoM that would meet at least once in three months to discuss migrant issues. Ambassadors of Kuwait, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain took part in the meeting. Later, Mr Rama Rao tweeted congratulations to Ms Swaraj for considering his suggestions and working on them.

