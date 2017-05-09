Jammu and Kashmir: World’s tallest railway bridge soon over Chenab river

The Chenab bridge will become the world’s highest railway bridge with a height of 359m. (Photo: via web)

New Delhi: India will soon boast of having the world’s tallest railway bridge, construction of which is on in full swing, over the river Chenab in the difficult terrain of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, the Chenab rail bridge, the crowning glory of the Kashmir rail link project, is expected to host bungee jumping and many other such exciting sport events.

There will be sight seeing points, trekking routes and hotels slated to be constructed in the area to cater to the tourists in the difficult terrain, railway officials said.

The 1.315-km-long rail bridge at the height of 359 metre over the river Chenab, 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower, will have two stations at both ends of it. The area was inaccessible earlier and the railways have to make 22 km of roads as access path for the construction of the bridge.

“We are in discussion with the Jammu and Kashmir government for development of the area as an adventure tourist spot,” said Sanjay Gupta, Konkan railway chairman and managing director.

Konkan Railway is executing the Rs 12,000-crore Chenab rail bridge project.

Currently, 1,400 men out of which 500 are locals, are working through the day to complete the behemoth structure by March 2019.

The project is an attempt to boost tourism and it has increased employment opportunities in the state.

Mr Gupta said the 325-km-long Kashmir rail link is the most expensive stretch out of the entire 66,000-km rail line in the country.