Nation, Current Affairs

Jammu and Kashmir: World’s tallest railway bridge soon over Chenab river

PTI
Published May 9, 2017, 6:55 am IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 6:56 am IST
Currently, 1,400 men out of which 500 are locals, are working through the day to complete the behemoth structure by March 2019.
The Chenab bridge will become the world’s highest railway bridge with a height of 359m. (Photo: via web)
 The Chenab bridge will become the world’s highest railway bridge with a height of 359m. (Photo: via web)

New Delhi: India will soon boast of having the world’s tallest railway bridge, construction of which is on in full swing, over the river Chenab in the difficult terrain of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, the Chenab rail bridge, the crowning glory of the Kashmir rail link project, is expected to host bungee jumping and many other such exciting sport events.

There will be sight seeing points, trekking routes and hotels slated to be constructed in the area to cater to the tourists in the difficult terrain, railway officials said.

The 1.315-km-long rail bridge at the height of 359 metre over the river Chenab, 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower, will have two stations at both ends of it. The area was inaccessible earlier and the railways have to make 22 km of roads as access path for the construction of the bridge.

“We are in discussion with the Jammu and Kashmir government for development of the area as an adventure tourist spot,” said Sanjay Gupta, Konkan railway chairman and managing director.

Konkan Railway is executing the Rs 12,000-crore Chenab rail bridge project.

Currently, 1,400 men out of which 500 are locals, are working through the day to complete the behemoth structure by March 2019.

The project is an attempt to boost tourism and it has increased employment opportunities in the state.

Mr Gupta said the 325-km-long Kashmir rail link is the most expensive stretch out of the entire 66,000-km rail line in the country.    

Tags: chenab river
Location: India, Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors remove 800-gm tumour from Afghan toddler's chest

During the six-hours-long surgery, the doctors removed the entire tumour which was stuck to the back bone and interior ribs and lungs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Pornstar mauled by shark while shooting underwater

Molly Cavalli got into the water to shoot for a film ‘Shark Cage’ for adult entertainment company Camsoda. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Bengaluru Police sends witty road safety messages through Game of Thrones references

The tweets use popular dialogues by different Game of Thrones characters to send apt messages about road safety. (Photo: Twitter/BengaluruCityPolice)
 

Here's what happens to people when they stop having sex

Low mood and falling libido are only the beginning (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nepal fines solo Everest climber without permit USD 22,000

Mount Everest. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

KRK calls Virat Kohli ‘monkey’, takes a dig at MS Dhoni on Twitter

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's poor form has attracted some criticism from Kamaal R Khan. (Photo: PTI/ KRK Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Use social media to increase enrollment, say government colleges

Over the last few years, government-run schools and colleges have been suffering because of poor enrollment.(Representational Image)

Karnataka: Act will empower universities,root out corruption,says Basavaraj Rayareddi

New graduates at the 5th Convocation of Rani Channamma University in Belagavi on Monday (Photo: KPN)

Hyderabad: ORR will be a full ring only by August

Work going on at the Kandlakoya stretch of the ORR.

GHMC’s attempt to blow up illegal building using implosion technology fails

The bid by GHMC to ‘implode’ a building at Sunnam Cheruvu near Madhapur in the city failed on Monday.

Can’t quash case for late registration of FIR: Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham