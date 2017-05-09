Graft charge on Arvind Kejriwal: Kapil Mishra seeks lie-detector test

New Delhi: A day after alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken Rs 2 crores in cash from Cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain, sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra on Monday sought a lie-detector test to check the veracity of his charge. Mr Mishra fired a fresh salvo at the Delhi CM on Monday, alleging a Rs 50-crore deal for a seven-acre plot of land in the Chhattarpur area had been arranged for the AAP chief’s brother-in-law.

Later on Monday evening, the Aam Aadmi Party suspended Mr Mishra’s primary membership, a decision that was taken by the political affairs committee, its highest-decision-making body.

Asserting that a bogus bill amounting to Rs 10 crores was made to favour Mr Kejriwal’s brother-in-law, Mr Mishra also alleged that during the Punjab polls, there was massive corruption by the AAP in distribution of tickets, including supply of liquor by party members. He also said AAP leader Sanjay Singh was involved in lobbying for overseas funding of the party.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Mishra submitted documents on the Rs 400-crore water tanker scam with the ACB. The rebel AAP leader also dared the AAP to expel him and asserted that he would never join the BJP. He also claimed since he has made accusations against Mr Kejriwal, he had been getting death threats from those close to the chief minister.

“Satyendar Jain told me he had arranged a seven-acre land deal in Chhattarpur for the family of Arvind Kejriwal's brother-in-law, the Bansals. Being PWD minister, he also fudged bills up to Rs 10 crores in the department to benefit Mr Kejriwal's relative,” Mr Mishra told reporters here.

ACB to record Mishra’s statement

The Anti-Corruption Branch on Monday said it will record sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra’s detailed statement after he alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had influenced the probe into a Rs 400 crore tanker scam.

Mishra visited the ACB office on Monday morning and shared evidence related to the tanker scam that dates back to Sheila Dikshit's tenure as CM. “Mishra has said that he wants to record a detailed statement and we will give him time. We will record his detailed statement,” ACB chief Mukesh Kumar Meena said. The officer said that Mishra has sought time for recording his statement and once it is recorded, action will be taken. Till some time back, Mishra had been accusing the BJP of shielding Dikshit in the case and on Monday he alleged that the AAP government tried to shield her.