Nation, Current Affairs

Bless me guru, apologies, going to file case against you: Mishra to Kejriwal

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published May 9, 2017, 10:43 am IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 10:43 am IST
Asserting that Kejriwal is planning to remove him as a member of legislative assembly, Mishra said he is ready to resign if needed.
Kapil Mishra further said that he was sacked from the state cabinet minister post because he wrote a letter to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). (Photo: PTI/File)
 Kapil Mishra further said that he was sacked from the state cabinet minister post because he wrote a letter to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: After being suspended from the party's primary membership, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra on Tuesday issued an open letter to Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while challenging him to contest open elections.

Asserting that Kejriwal once used to be his 'guru', Mishra said that he was going to lodge a string of FIRs against the one who taught him how to fight against corruption.

"I am releasing an open letter to Kejriwal. I am going to file FIRs against the person from whom I have learnt to fight against corruption and to take a stand for truth. He used to be my 'guru' and today I am fighting against him. This is very painful for me but I can't keep quiet. From whom I have learnt these things, today I want his blessings for the victory in this war against corruption. I will file an FIR against you and I am apologizing for the same," Mishra said.

Mishra further said that he was sacked from the state cabinet minister post because he wrote a letter to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

"If I had not written a letter to the ACB, then he would have not sacked me as the state cabinet minister. I have many evidences against Kejriwal. I know Kejriwal will try to give clarification on all the allegations made by me in the Delhi Assembly today and also brand me a liar and a corrupt person. I know his every tactic," he added.

Asserting that Kejriwal is planning to remove him as a member of legislative assembly, he said the decision would not affect him, adding that he is ready give his resignation if needed.

"I am all alone in this fight and ready to sacrifice everything. But I would like to say that if you have a morality then accept my challenge and contest elections from either of our seats. Do you have the courage to face the people's mandate? If you have a fear of losing seat then contest the election without giving resignation. I am waiting for your reply," he said in a clear message to Kejriwal.

Ankit Lal, who heads AAP's IT and Innovation cell, had tweeted on Monday night, "No. @ArvindKejriwal is not resigning. But it's something bigger than this...Watch out...today, 2pm, Delhi assembly!" as reported by NDTV.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mishra said that he would also go to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office at 11:30 am.

Mishra will also slap Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with multiple FIRs on Tuesday.

Venting out his ire against Kejriwal on social media, Mishra in a series of tweets had said that he would lodge multiple FIRs against him in different cases.

Taking to Twitter, the AAP MLA said that he would file the first FIR in connection with cash deal between Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal, while the second one would be on illegal land deals between the duo.

Tags: water minister kapil mishra, arvind kejriwal, aam aadmi party, fir, anti corruption bureau
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped as he practised for a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a wing of the Central Armed Police Forces, that is set to take place on Tuesday. Dino Morea, Bunty Walia among others were also snapped in Bandra on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor preps for football match against cops along with other celebs
The Dadasaheb Film Foundation Awards were held in Mumbai on Sunday and Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta and Prem Chopra were among the winners at the event. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dadasheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards: Bollywood stars get felicitated
Estranged couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan took their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan out for a film on Saturday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan take kids out for movie
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana entertained audiences with their singing at a special concert held to promote their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti-Ayushmann enthrall audiences with their singing skills at concert
'Bhoomi,' Sanjay Dutt's grand comeback vehicle being helmed by Omung Kumar, has finally wrapped up.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata, Aditi and others celebrate the wrap of Bhoomi
Bollywood stars stepped for various personal and professional commitments and were snapped by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sonam, Sushant-Kriti, Malaika, other stars give paparazzi a busy day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 3, 5 and 6: Spotting the difference

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 smartphone
 

Facebook went down? Thousands unable to log in

(Photo: AFP)
 

Video | HTC U 11 paint in red

Red colour variant of HTC U 11 (Photo : a screengrab from Onleaks and 91mobile render video)
 

Eugenie Bouchard beats fallen idol Maria Sharapova in Madrid

Eugenie Bouchard called Maria Sharapova "a cheater" last week and was also critical of the Russian's welcome back to the sport after a 15-month doping ban with a series of wildcards for big events. (Photo: AP)
 

5 Samsung Galaxy S8 features you probably didn’t know about

The new edge panel offers a lot of features that sets the device apart from other smartphones.
 

Cesc Fabregas condemns Boro as Chelsea close on EPL title

Cesc Fabregas made sure Chelsea capitalised on Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday by setting up goals for Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amazon in trouble again, sells Indian map without disputed territories

The sticker map excludes areas disputed by Pakistan and China. (Photo: ANI)

Bribery charges: Kejriwal says 'Truth will triumph', Mishra suspended from AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sacked minister Kapil Mishra. (Photo: File)

Outright lies: Shashi Tharoor trashes new reports on Sunanda’s death

Former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: PTI)

Sunanda Pushkar's body was moved, death scene 'tampered': report

Sunanda Pushkar with former Union minister Shashi Tharoor (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka: Use social media to increase enrollment, say government colleges

Over the last few years, government-run schools and colleges have been suffering because of poor enrollment.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham