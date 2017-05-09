Bless me guru, apologies, going to file case against you: Mishra to Kejriwal

Kapil Mishra further said that he was sacked from the state cabinet minister post because he wrote a letter to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: After being suspended from the party's primary membership, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra on Tuesday issued an open letter to Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while challenging him to contest open elections.

Asserting that Kejriwal once used to be his 'guru', Mishra said that he was going to lodge a string of FIRs against the one who taught him how to fight against corruption.

"I am releasing an open letter to Kejriwal. I am going to file FIRs against the person from whom I have learnt to fight against corruption and to take a stand for truth. He used to be my 'guru' and today I am fighting against him. This is very painful for me but I can't keep quiet. From whom I have learnt these things, today I want his blessings for the victory in this war against corruption. I will file an FIR against you and I am apologizing for the same," Mishra said.

Mishra further said that he was sacked from the state cabinet minister post because he wrote a letter to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

"If I had not written a letter to the ACB, then he would have not sacked me as the state cabinet minister. I have many evidences against Kejriwal. I know Kejriwal will try to give clarification on all the allegations made by me in the Delhi Assembly today and also brand me a liar and a corrupt person. I know his every tactic," he added.

Asserting that Kejriwal is planning to remove him as a member of legislative assembly, he said the decision would not affect him, adding that he is ready give his resignation if needed.

"I am all alone in this fight and ready to sacrifice everything. But I would like to say that if you have a morality then accept my challenge and contest elections from either of our seats. Do you have the courage to face the people's mandate? If you have a fear of losing seat then contest the election without giving resignation. I am waiting for your reply," he said in a clear message to Kejriwal.

Ankit Lal, who heads AAP's IT and Innovation cell, had tweeted on Monday night, "No. @ArvindKejriwal is not resigning. But it's something bigger than this...Watch out...today, 2pm, Delhi assembly!" as reported by NDTV.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mishra said that he would also go to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office at 11:30 am.

Mishra will also slap Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with multiple FIRs on Tuesday.

Venting out his ire against Kejriwal on social media, Mishra in a series of tweets had said that he would lodge multiple FIRs against him in different cases.

Taking to Twitter, the AAP MLA said that he would file the first FIR in connection with cash deal between Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal, while the second one would be on illegal land deals between the duo.