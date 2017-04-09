Nation, Current Affairs

We want all-India law banning cow slaughter: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2017, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 2:05 pm IST
The RSS chief said the work of cow protection should be continued by obeying the law.
New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday strongly pitched for an all-India law against cow slaughter and asked the vigilante groups to obey the law while espousing the cause of protecting the animal.

"We want a law banning cow slaughter across the country," he said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir here.

The RSS chief said the work of cow protection should be continued by obeying the law.

"Any violence in the name of cow slaughter defames the cause and the law must be obeyed," he said.

