Telangana government wants Hyderabad Metro Rail by June 2

Hyderabad: The state government has asked Hyderabad Metro Rail to start services on one stretch by June. June 2 is Telangana state formation day, and the government is keen that the project gets going so that people can see tangible benefits.

HMR sources said the stretch from SR Nagar to Miyapur was ready and the safety clearance certificate had been obtained. In March, HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy stated that this stretch would be operational in June.

Mr Reddy said, “Starting services on that stretch will help us understand the travel pattern of people. Various studies have shown the people’s inclination towards travelling by the Metro Rail. This stretch will have maximum traffic and the last mile connectivity is being put in place.”

The Nagole to Mettuguda stretch is ready for operation but starting of services will not be feasible till the Secunderabad rail over bridge section is complete.

A senior official said, “Apart from ROBs, works near Iskcon temple have just started; connecting that stretch will take time. The stretch from Nagole to Begumpet will be operational before December.”