Not bribe, compensation to poor family: BJP defends Yeddyurappa

A TV grab shows B.S. Yeddyurappa giving Rs 1 lakh to the wife of a farmer who committed suicide in Gundlupet. (File photo)

Bengaluru: As Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief B. S. Yeddyurappa raked up controversy for offering money to a family ahead of by-polls, the saffron party on Sunday defended the former chief minister stating he was merely offering compensation to a poor family.

Admitting that the act was a violation of code of conduct, BJP leader Srinivas Prasad told ANI, "Yeddyurappa was giving compensation to a poor family. But I agree it's a violation of code of conduct. I agree he should not have done that. He should have given money after the elections."

A day before, a video emerged that showed Yeddyurappa handing out money to a family in Chamrajnagar district, about 150 km from Bengaluru.

By-polls for two assembly seats, Gundlupet, which falls under Chamrajnagar district, and Nanjangud took place on Sunday.

In Gundlupet, the need for by-elections was necessitated due to the death of Congress leader H.S. Mahadeva Prasad. His wife Gita Mahadev Prasad is contesting on the seat on a Congress ticket.

Congress leader V. Hanumanta Rao had on Saturday alleged that Yeddyurappa has been caught red handed, giving bribes to the family of the deceased farmer who committed suicide ahead of the by-polls.