Nation, Current Affairs

Not bribe, compensation to poor family: BJP defends Yeddyurappa

ANI
Published Apr 9, 2017, 8:05 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 8:06 pm IST
A day before, a video emerged that showed Yeddyurappa handing out money to a family in Chamrajnagar district, about 150 km from Bengaluru.
A TV grab shows B.S. Yeddyurappa giving Rs 1 lakh to the wife of a farmer who committed suicide in Gundlupet. (File photo)
 A TV grab shows B.S. Yeddyurappa giving Rs 1 lakh to the wife of a farmer who committed suicide in Gundlupet. (File photo)

Bengaluru: As Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief B. S. Yeddyurappa raked up controversy for offering money to a family ahead of by-polls, the saffron party on Sunday defended the former chief minister stating he was merely offering compensation to a poor family.

Admitting that the act was a violation of code of conduct, BJP leader Srinivas Prasad told ANI, "Yeddyurappa was giving compensation to a poor family. But I agree it's a violation of code of conduct. I agree he should not have done that. He should have given money after the elections."

A day before, a video emerged that showed Yeddyurappa handing out money to a family in Chamrajnagar district, about 150 km from Bengaluru.

By-polls for two assembly seats, Gundlupet, which falls under Chamrajnagar district, and Nanjangud took place on Sunday.

In Gundlupet, the need for by-elections was necessitated due to the death of Congress leader H.S. Mahadeva Prasad. His wife Gita Mahadev Prasad is contesting on the seat on a Congress ticket. 

Congress leader V. Hanumanta Rao had on Saturday alleged that Yeddyurappa has been caught red handed, giving bribes to the family of the deceased farmer who committed suicide ahead of the by-polls.

Tags: yeddyurappa, money, karnataka by polls
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa. (Photo: videograb)

Video: Yeddyurappa caught on camera 'bribing' ahead of Karnataka bypolls

Earlier in the day, the Congress filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India against Yeddyurappa.
08 Apr 2017 8:45 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala bar builds maze near entrance to ensure it's 500 mts away from highway

The move comes after SC's decision (Photo: Facebook)
 

IPL 2017: Why Shane Watson asked Pawan Negi to bowl the last over

Pawan Negi celebrates picking up Rishabh Pant's wicket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Sachin Tendulkar gives road-safety advice to bikers without helmets

Sachin Tendulkar had previously adopted two villages for their development as well. (Photo: AFP)
 

Germany: 1st Jewish campus after Holocaust in Berlin’s Wilmersdorf district

For years, Teichtal lobbied the German authorities, raised millions of euros in funds and bought a 3,000 square metre plot of land next to Chabad's synagogue in Wilmersdorf district. (Photo: AP)
 

A ticket to Mars could cost $200,000 per person

(Representational image)
 

What's he running from? Hrithik avoids interacting with the media, takes a quick exit

Hrithik Roshan at the dating app launch.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt mulling making Aadhaar or passport must for flying

(File photo/Representational)

Path of Jainism can be antidote to terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

It defames the cause: RSS' Mohan Bhagwat condemns violence by gau rakshaks

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: PTI)

Poor 6.5% turnout in Srinagar bypoll; 6 civilians killed in violent clashes

Youths throw stones on Security forces during clashes in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

RSS condemns, dissociates itself from Raja Singh's remark on Ram temple

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Rakesh Sinha. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham