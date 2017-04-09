Man who claimed to be Jayalalithaa’s son held

Nation, Current Affairs

HC orders arrest after man's parents located in Tirupur.
Chennai: Chennai city police on Friday arrested a 28-year-old man identified as J Krishnamurthy, who had recently approached Madras high court claiming to be son of late Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa.

He also wanted the court to declare him as her son so that he can legally claim her properties. A team of sleuths headed by inspector Anand Babu, of central crime branch from Chennai city police arrested Krishnamurthy from Dindigul bus terminus on Friday. Madras high court had ordered his arrest on March 27, after the police tracked his biological parents Tirupur.

On Friday night, the police team brought him to Chennai by road and produced him before a metropolitan magistrate court in Egmore. He was later lodged in Puzhal prison and police are planning to take him into custody and interrogate him to know who and what motivated him to approach the high court with such a claim.

Krishnamurthy told the investigation officers that he had been traveling across the state in the TNSTC buses and police had been tracking him with his mobile tower locations.

Krishnamoorthy had moved the court claiming that he was born to Jayalalithaa and the late Telugu actor Shoban Babu. He submitted documents, including a ‘deed of adoption’, and sought the court’s help to declare him as her son and hence entitled to her properties, including the famous Poes Garden residence in Chennai. He also wanted police security, as he feared threats from the family of Jayalalithaa aide and AIADMK general secretary V. K. Sasikala.

CCB had submitted in a sealed cover, which apparently identified his parents in Tirupur as his biological parents and dismissed his theory of being son of Jayalalithaa.

Police said that old stamp papers were purchased from one Subramanian, a stamp vendor and fabricated and the name of former chief minister was written as Komalavalli alias Jayalalithaa. Only with an ulterior motive that the petitioner came to this court, the CCB report said.

