Nation, Current Affairs

Make parties accountable for vows, says Chief Justice of India JS Khehar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Apr 9, 2017, 12:26 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 12:26 am IST
Poll manifesto becomes piece of paper: CJI.
President Pranab Mukherjee with Chief Justice of India JS Khehar during the inauguration of All India Seminar being organized by the Confederation of Indian Bar, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 President Pranab Mukherjee with Chief Justice of India JS Khehar during the inauguration of All India Seminar being organized by the Confederation of Indian Bar, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar said on Saturday that political parties must be made accountable for not fulfilling electoral promises made in their manifestos. And since the Indian legal system doesn’t provide for any penalty for promises not honoured, people have to step up and do it, he indicated.

Speaking in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, at a seminar titled ‘Economic Reforms with Reference to Electoral issues’, Justice Khehar said that political parties must not be allowed to get away with “brazen” excuses like lack of consensus among their members to justify non-fulfilment of their poll promises.  

“No consequence occurs whether promises are fulfilled or not… Even our legal system provides for no consequences to be suffered by political parties if promises made in the manifesto are not fulfilled. Uninformed citizenry, with a short-term memory, forgets and the election manifesto becomes a mere piece of paper. For this, political parties have to be made accountable,” the CJI said.

Tags: j.s. khehar, chief justice of india, pranab mukherjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017, RCB vs DD: Delhi Daredevils commit hara-kiri, RCB win by 15 runs

While bowlers held their nerves, Kedar Jadhav’s counterattacking fifty set up Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 15-run win over Delhi Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadim in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Silk pyjamas, artworks, dinner set, leather bag set – Gifts from Bangladesh to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Concept video | iPhone 8 in retro look

The premium iPhone 8 models will feature OLED screen (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Younis Khan to retire after Pakistan-West Indies Test cricket series

Younis Khan has so far scored 34 Test centuries in 115 matches – the most by any Pakistani batsman – and is set to become the first Pakistani and 13th batsman in the world to score 10,000 or more runs. (Photo: AP)
 

Google looses to Samsung in VR porn preference

HTC’s Vive and Oculus Rift put together gave only 25 percent of all page views and PlayStation VR accounted for just 9 per cent. The worst, Says BadoinkVR, was Google’s Daydream at just 3 per cent.
 

Huawei is facing a ban in UK for their smartphones

The case is set for another hearing later, citing which Huawei could be banned from selling the phones in the UK.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Refusing to sing Vande Mataram shows narrow mindedness: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

No attempt to polarise, full faith in Yogi govt: Centre after church event halted

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

UP cops stop church event after Hindu Yuva Vahini alleges religious conversion

(Photo: PTI/ Representational)

Govt working on no-fly list, unruly air passengers to face 'severe consequences'

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha. (Photo:PTI)

Malik Feroze Khan takes over as TN Election Commissioner

M Malik Feroze Khan appointed as TN Election Commissioner. (Photo:Tamilnadu Election Commission Website)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham