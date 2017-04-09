Nation, Current Affairs

India-Bangladesh ink 22 pacts: Pak breeds terror, says PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 9, 2017, 1:35 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 1:38 am IST
Modi said the pact is important for Indo-Bangla relationship and expressed hope that the West Bengal CM will eventually support it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina travel together to Manekshaw centre to meet Indian Soldiers who fought in 1971 war, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina travel together to Manekshaw centre to meet Indian Soldiers who fought in 1971 war, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh on Saturday signed 22 pacts in key sectors including defence and civil nuclear but the long-pending Teesta waters sharing agreement remained elusive though Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his government's commitment for an “early solution”.

Modi said the pact is important for Indo-Bangla relationship and expressed hope that the West Bengal Chief Minister will eventually support it.

The two countries also agreed to confront challenges of terrorism with deeper security and defence cooperation with Modi terming spread of radicalism as a “grave threat”, not only to the two countries but to the entire region.

On her part, Hasina, on a visit here after seven years, said her country will continue its zero-tolerance policy towards terror and promised to take all steps to ensure peace and security along Indo-Bangla border.

Later, hitting out at Pakistan, Modi said it breeds, inspires and encourages terrorism and this “thought” is a roadblock to peace within the region and the world.

“There is one thought in South Asia which breeds, inspires and encourages terrorism. The thought whose priority is not humanity, but extremism and terrorism,” he said, without naming Pakistan.

Tags: pm modi, india-bangladesh fence, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Silk pyjamas, artworks, dinner set, leather bag set – Gifts from Bangladesh to India

Hasina would give a Benarasi sari, two kilograms of rosgolla and kalojam, one kilogram of sandesh and two kilograms of yogurt to Mamata.
08 Apr 2017 3:16 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina flagging off bus services between India and Bangladesh (Photo: Twitter)

Narendra Modi flags off two bus services between India and Bangladesh

Bus will link West Bengal to 3 North Eastern states of India via Bangaldeshi capital Dhaka
06 Jun 2015 10:16 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017, RCB vs DD: Delhi Daredevils commit hara-kiri, RCB win by 15 runs

While bowlers held their nerves, Kedar Jadhav’s counterattacking fifty set up Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 15-run win over Delhi Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadim in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Silk pyjamas, artworks, dinner set, leather bag set – Gifts from Bangladesh to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Concept video | iPhone 8 in retro look

The premium iPhone 8 models will feature OLED screen (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Younis Khan to retire after Pakistan-West Indies Test cricket series

Younis Khan has so far scored 34 Test centuries in 115 matches – the most by any Pakistani batsman – and is set to become the first Pakistani and 13th batsman in the world to score 10,000 or more runs. (Photo: AP)
 

Google looses to Samsung in VR porn preference

HTC’s Vive and Oculus Rift put together gave only 25 percent of all page views and PlayStation VR accounted for just 9 per cent. The worst, Says BadoinkVR, was Google’s Daydream at just 3 per cent.
 

Huawei is facing a ban in UK for their smartphones

The case is set for another hearing later, citing which Huawei could be banned from selling the phones in the UK.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Power cuts at Jubilee hills today

TRANSCO officials said that during the shutdown, some of the 33KV feeder loads will be diverted to alternate sources and the remaining loads, of around 85MW of 132 KV at the Jubilee Hills substation, will be fed by the 132 KV feeder at Shivarampally.

Hyderabad: Osmania University to honour distinguished ex-alumni

Osmania University

GHMC hygiene raids just to ‘make money’

A view of the kitchen at one of the hotels which was raided by GHMC officials. It was found violating several food safety standards.

Refusing to sing Vande Mataram shows narrow mindedness: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

No attempt to polarise, full faith in Yogi govt: Centre after church event halted

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham