Holy Trinity Church in Hyderabad all set for a facelift at 170

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 9, 2017, 1:17 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 1:17 am IST
The church has been whitewashed entirely and repairs on the roof and in the portico area are being done.
A view of the extensive overhaul being carried out at the 170-year-old Holy Trinity Church at Bolarum. (Photo: DC)
 A view of the extensive overhaul being carried out at the 170-year-old Holy Trinity Church at Bolarum. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The iconic 170-year-old Holy Trinity Church at Bolarum is getting a facelift. The church, constructed in the Victorian Gothic style, was personally funded by Queen Victoria and built on land donated by the Nizam of Hyderabad. Located in the army cantonment, far from the hustle and bustle of the city, the church is a beautiful structure.

The church has been whitewashed entirely and repairs on the roof and in the portico area are being done. Mohan Das, the secretary pastorate of the church, said cleaning work is regularly carried out during Easter, but this year the roof top repair has also been taken up.

“The church has always been well maintained and it’s visible to anyone. The wooden roof, the brass plaques with names of British, and the pipe org-an in a pristine condition gives an immense feeling of joy to anyone who visits this church,” he said.

Whatever work has been done to restore the beauty of this heritage structure has been carried out by the church management.

“The walls are painted white, both inside and outside, and there are no visible cracks which are commonly found in other sites. This church was awarded with the INTACH heritage site award in the year 2007,” Mr. Das said.

The most beautiful and enduring part of the structure is the teak wood us-ed for the false ceiling. These days, false ceilings are made of pre-fabricated gypsum panels, but the dark brown and polished ceiling gives the church a royal look. “There were a few spots in the roof that required attention like in the portico area and altar. We are carrying out these works because monsoon will be here soon and we don’t want any problems then,” said K.P. John Milton, a member.

