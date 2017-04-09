Nation, Current Affairs

Fitness trainer to the aid of German national attacked, robbed in Noida

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2017, 9:13 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 9:14 am IST
Goswami made a PCR call and made Benjamin speak to police and took him to Doctor Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan in Karkardooma.
The Noida-based fitness instructor was also praised by police for helping out the German national in distress. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The Noida-based fitness instructor was also praised by police for helping out the German national in distress. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: A fitness instructor from Noida came to the aid of a German national who had been attacked and robbed in north Delhi.

It's often that one hears of tales of insensitivity of people to those in distress, but Rajeev Goswami didn't think twice before stopping his car to help Benjamin Janis Schult, who had been injured and robbed.

"Since I keep travelling abroad, I understand the situation one might be in when they are robbed in a foreign country. I didn't think about fulfilling legal formalities or anything else at that time," he said.

Last night, my friend and I were driving from Panipat towards Noida when we saw an injured man running and seeking help, Goswami recalled.

"He was bleeding from his elbows and hands. He was in distress and was saying, 'Someone has robbed me'. My first concern was to take him to the hospital and help him in any way possible," said the Noida-based fitness instructor.

Goswami made a PCR call and made Benjamin speak to police and took him to Doctor Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan in Karkardooma.

"I was literally in tears seeing his condition. He went through an unfortunate incident but I didn't want him to take back bad memories and this was a small gesture from my side.

At least, he would see something positive amid all the negativity that he faced," said Goswami.

The Noida-based fitness instructor was also praised by police for helping out the German national in distress.

The victim, Benjamin Janis Schult, had taken a cycle rickshaw from outside Chandni Chowk metro station to go to a bus stand for boarding an Amritsar-bound bus.

However, the rickshaw-puller, along with an accomplice attacked him with surgical blades in a service lane beneath the Geeta Colony flyover and fled with his cellphone and a wallet containing Rs 9,000. Police are on the lookout for the two accused.

The German national, who didn't sustain grievous injuries, has been discharged from hospital after treatment.

Tags: rajeev goswami, benjamin janis schult, noida
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra were among the celebrities that were snapped by shutterbugs in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Ranveer, Parineeti, Sidharth, others raise the style quotient
Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning as she walked the ramp at a fashion show where a clothing line inspired from 'Baahubali' was launched on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah dazzles on the ramp for Baahubali-inspired fashion show
Rekha was one of the star attractions at the screening of 'Begum Jaan' held in Mumbai late Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and Rekha bond at screening of Begum Jaan
Shutterbugs snapped Bollywood celebrities at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranveer, Ranbir, others look their charming best
Numerous Bollywood stars were present for the wedding of UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan's wedding with former beauty queen Sana Khan which was held on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Shilpa, Dia, others dazzle at grand cruise wedding in Mediterranean
Rana Daggubati and Bipasha Basu, who were rumoured to be in a relationship few years back, came together for the Teach for Change charity event in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Bipasha Basu, other stars walk the ramp for charity
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017, RCB vs DD: Delhi Daredevils commit hara-kiri, RCB win by 15 runs

While bowlers held their nerves, Kedar Jadhav’s counterattacking fifty set up Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 15-run win over Delhi Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadim in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Silk pyjamas, artworks, dinner set, leather bag set – Gifts from Bangladesh to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Concept video | iPhone 8 in retro look

The premium iPhone 8 models will feature OLED screen (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Younis Khan to retire after Pakistan-West Indies Test cricket series

Younis Khan has so far scored 34 Test centuries in 115 matches – the most by any Pakistani batsman – and is set to become the first Pakistani and 13th batsman in the world to score 10,000 or more runs. (Photo: AP)
 

Google looses to Samsung in VR porn preference

HTC’s Vive and Oculus Rift put together gave only 25 percent of all page views and PlayStation VR accounted for just 9 per cent. The worst, Says BadoinkVR, was Google’s Daydream at just 3 per cent.
 

Huawei is facing a ban in UK for their smartphones

The case is set for another hearing later, citing which Huawei could be banned from selling the phones in the UK.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Khaki to pink: Is it enough to protect women in Bengaluru?

The city police are all set to roll out Pink Hoysala Teams - a patrolling service exclusively to ensure speedy response for women in distress.

Bengaluru: Model Assembly better than real one? Finds solutions

After the Speaker administered the oath, several ‘student MLAs’, representing Silk Board, Bellandur, Kengeri, M.G. Road, Kammanahalli and Ulsoor made opening statements voicing public opinion. (Photo: DC/Representational Image)

Karnataka: MD course at dirt cheap Rs 5,000 per year!

These students get stipend once they complete their first year, besides various other facilities. This fee is very nominal,” said an officer from the medical education department.

Truck stir called off after 9 days

The sources said that one of the major demands of transporters, reduction of the proposed, steep 50% hike in third party premium by IRDA, has been acceded to and it has been capped at an upper limit of 27%. (Representational Image)

Can Jakkur model save Bellandur Lake?

Former KSPCB chief environmental officer Mr Nanda Kumar, waste water expert Dr Ananth Kodavasal, IISC scientist Dr TV Ramachandra and Architect Mr Jaigopal Rao at the panel discussion on Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham