Nation, Current Affairs

Despite deaths, erring contractors in Hyderabad go scot-free

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Apr 9, 2017, 1:02 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Last week’s incident of incomplete work by Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited which claimed a life is under investigation.
The trench that was dug up by Megha engineering at Balanagar. The gaping hole claimed a life.
 The trench that was dug up by Megha engineering at Balanagar. The gaping hole claimed a life.

Hyderabad: Civic officers’ and private contractors’ negligence has frequently led to deaths but they have always gone scot-free. After the building collapse at Nanakramguda that killed 11 persons, minister K.T. Rama Rao demanded an investigation against GHMC officers who ignored illegal constructions and asked for their suspension.

A committee headed by municipal administration and urban development secretary Navin Mittal was constituted to examine construction activity in the city and identify violations.

But a reply to an RTI query indicated that the investigation was incomplete even three months after the incident though the time limit was 15 days. In June last, when a man fell into an open trench at Madhapur and died, the contractors got away with it by paying a fine and were put on a blacklist. No official or contractor faced punishment.

contract

Contractors who bagged multi-crore civic projects like Indian Hume Pipe Co miserably failed to meet deadlines left the works incomplete at Malkajgiri and got away with it by paying a fine.

Last week’s incident of incomplete work by Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited which claimed a life is under investigation. The maximum punishment again-st civic officers for negligence is suspension.

Mr Marri Aditya Reddy, president of MCR Foun-dation, which is associated with employment of civic workers, said, “Bot-h the Water Board and GHMC are failing in de-manding accountability, imposing liability and involving warranty. Contractors should be made to submit guarantees and safety measures.”

He said digging takes place every night and trenches are left open, endangering citizens’ safety. He wanted a new municipal negligence Act prescribing punishmen-ts and penalties.

The municipal minister and higher officials should be made party along with CEOs and contractors. “Unless fear is generated, citizens will continue to suffer,” he said.

Tags: k.t. rama rao, ghmc, navin mittal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

70-year-old Oruganti Chandrashekar Rao, who died in the pit at Balanagar.

Hyderabad: Two weeks on, cops still sleep on trench death

The victim’s family has been paid compensation since then.
09 Apr 2017 1:05 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra were among the celebrities that were snapped by shutterbugs in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Ranveer, Parineeti, Sidharth, others raise the style quotient
Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning as she walked the ramp at a fashion show where a clothing line inspired from 'Baahubali' was launched on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah dazzles on the ramp for Baahubali-inspired fashion show
Rekha was one of the star attractions at the screening of 'Begum Jaan' held in Mumbai late Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and Rekha bond at screening of Begum Jaan
Shutterbugs snapped Bollywood celebrities at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranveer, Ranbir, others look their charming best
Numerous Bollywood stars were present for the wedding of UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan's wedding with former beauty queen Sana Khan which was held on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Shilpa, Dia, others dazzle at grand cruise wedding in Mediterranean
Rana Daggubati and Bipasha Basu, who were rumoured to be in a relationship few years back, came together for the Teach for Change charity event in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Bipasha Basu, other stars walk the ramp for charity
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017, RCB vs DD: Delhi Daredevils commit hara-kiri, RCB win by 15 runs

While bowlers held their nerves, Kedar Jadhav’s counterattacking fifty set up Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 15-run win over Delhi Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadim in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Silk pyjamas, artworks, dinner set, leather bag set – Gifts from Bangladesh to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Concept video | iPhone 8 in retro look

The premium iPhone 8 models will feature OLED screen (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Younis Khan to retire after Pakistan-West Indies Test cricket series

Younis Khan has so far scored 34 Test centuries in 115 matches – the most by any Pakistani batsman – and is set to become the first Pakistani and 13th batsman in the world to score 10,000 or more runs. (Photo: AP)
 

Google looses to Samsung in VR porn preference

HTC’s Vive and Oculus Rift put together gave only 25 percent of all page views and PlayStation VR accounted for just 9 per cent. The worst, Says BadoinkVR, was Google’s Daydream at just 3 per cent.
 

Huawei is facing a ban in UK for their smartphones

The case is set for another hearing later, citing which Huawei could be banned from selling the phones in the UK.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Refusing to sing Vande Mataram shows narrow mindedness: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

No attempt to polarise, full faith in Yogi govt: Centre after church event halted

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

UP cops stop church event after Hindu Yuva Vahini alleges religious conversion

(Photo: PTI/ Representational)

Govt working on no-fly list, unruly air passengers to face 'severe consequences'

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha. (Photo:PTI)

Malik Feroze Khan takes over as TN Election Commissioner

M Malik Feroze Khan appointed as TN Election Commissioner. (Photo:Tamilnadu Election Commission Website)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham