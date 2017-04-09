Chhattisgarh news reader ‘breaks’ news of hubby’s death

Bhopal: She could never have imagined that she would break her husband’s death story in the news bulletin of her channel. Tragically, call of the duty made TV anchor Supreet Kaur just to do that.

The young anchor of a private news channel of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Friday read out stoically the news regarding a road accident and death of three people in the tragic incident in the morning news bulletin.

“For a few seconds, her voice trembled when the channel’s local reporter in Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh phoned in details regarding the fatal accident. But, she took control of herself in no time and went ahead anchoring the 30-minute news bulletin,” said news input chief of the channel Ansuman Sharma.

As the reporter was relaying the accident story live, she could sense the tragedy waiting to befall her since she knew her husband was travelling in the same car.

“But, barring a few seconds of distraction when she found her voice cracking, Supreet regained her composure and finished anchoring the bulletin.

She walked out of the newsroom after anchoring the 30-minute news bulletin and then reacted to the development.