Nation, Current Affairs

Bypolls to 10 Assembly seats underway, litmus test for AAP in Delhi

ANI
Published Apr 9, 2017, 8:44 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 8:46 am IST
In Madhya Pradesh, polling for by-election of the Bandhavgarh Assembly seat in Umaria district and Ater segment of Bhind is underway.
The Rajouri Garden bypoll is being seen as a litmus test for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had won 67 seats in 70-member Delhi Assembly. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 The Rajouri Garden bypoll is being seen as a litmus test for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had won 67 seats in 70-member Delhi Assembly. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Srinagar: Polling for by-election of Srinagar Lok Sabha seat and ten Assembly constituencies in eight states is being held today.

Nine candidates are in fray for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency where more than 1,500 polling stations have been set up for nearly 12.61 lakh voters. Internet services have also been shut down ahead of the polling.

All the polling stations have been declared as either 'sensitive' or 'hyper-sensitive' keeping in mind threats perceptions.

Meanwhile, voting for the by-election to the Rajouri Garden Assembly seat in New Delhi is underway.

This election is being seen as a litmus test for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had won 67 seats in 70-member Delhi Assembly.

In Madhya Pradesh, polling for by-election of the Bandhavgarh Assembly seat in Umaria district and Ater segment of Bhind is currently underway.

In Himachal Pradesh, polling is taking place for Bhoranj seat.

In West Bengal, voters will be using their right to elect their representative for Kanthi Dakshin Assembly seat.

In Assam, polling is being held for Dhemaji constituency is underway.

In Rajasthan, polling is being held for Dholpur Assembly. Here voters will exercise their franchise through VVPAT machines for the first time.

In Karnataka, voters are electing their representatives for Nanjangud and Gundlupet Assembly segments.

In Jharkhand, polling is also taking place for Litiparah Assembly seat today.

The counting will take place on April 13 for all these seats.

Tags: srinagar bypolls, rajouri garden bypolls, assam bypolls, west bengal bypolls
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017, RCB vs DD: Delhi Daredevils commit hara-kiri, RCB win by 15 runs

While bowlers held their nerves, Kedar Jadhav’s counterattacking fifty set up Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 15-run win over Delhi Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadim in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Silk pyjamas, artworks, dinner set, leather bag set – Gifts from Bangladesh to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Concept video | iPhone 8 in retro look

The premium iPhone 8 models will feature OLED screen (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Younis Khan to retire after Pakistan-West Indies Test cricket series

Younis Khan has so far scored 34 Test centuries in 115 matches – the most by any Pakistani batsman – and is set to become the first Pakistani and 13th batsman in the world to score 10,000 or more runs. (Photo: AP)
 

Google looses to Samsung in VR porn preference

HTC’s Vive and Oculus Rift put together gave only 25 percent of all page views and PlayStation VR accounted for just 9 per cent. The worst, Says BadoinkVR, was Google’s Daydream at just 3 per cent.
 

Huawei is facing a ban in UK for their smartphones

The case is set for another hearing later, citing which Huawei could be banned from selling the phones in the UK.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Khaki to pink: Is it enough to protect women in Bengaluru?

The city police are all set to roll out Pink Hoysala Teams - a patrolling service exclusively to ensure speedy response for women in distress.

Bengaluru: Model Assembly better than real one? Finds solutions

After the Speaker administered the oath, several ‘student MLAs’, representing Silk Board, Bellandur, Kengeri, M.G. Road, Kammanahalli and Ulsoor made opening statements voicing public opinion. (Photo: DC/Representational Image)

Karnataka: MD course at dirt cheap Rs 5,000 per year!

These students get stipend once they complete their first year, besides various other facilities. This fee is very nominal,” said an officer from the medical education department.

Truck stir called off after 9 days

The sources said that one of the major demands of transporters, reduction of the proposed, steep 50% hike in third party premium by IRDA, has been acceded to and it has been capped at an upper limit of 27%. (Representational Image)

Can Jakkur model save Bellandur Lake?

Former KSPCB chief environmental officer Mr Nanda Kumar, waste water expert Dr Ananth Kodavasal, IISC scientist Dr TV Ramachandra and Architect Mr Jaigopal Rao at the panel discussion on Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham