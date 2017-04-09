Nation, Current Affairs

Assam: No government jobs for those with more than 2 children

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2017, 8:49 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 8:50 pm IST
The education minister said the draft population policy aims to give free education to all girls up to university level.
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: PTI)
 Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: The Assam government on Sunday announced a draft population policy which suggested denial of government jobs to people with more than two children and making education up to university level free for all girls in the state.

“This is a draft population policy. We have suggested that people having more than two children will not be eligible for any government jobs,” Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference in Guwahati.

Any person getting a job after meeting this condition will have to maintain it till end of his service, he added.

“For employment generation schemes like giving tractors, offering homes and others government benefits, this two-children norm will be applicable. Besides, all elections such as panchayats, municipal bodies and autonomous councils held under the state election commission will also have this norm for candidates,” Sarma said.

Sarma, who is also the Education minister, said the policy also aims to give free education to all girls up to university level.

“We want to make all facilities free, including fees, transportation, books and mess dues in hostels. This step is also likely to arrest the school dropout rate,” he added.

Sarma further said the proposed population policy will seek to debate on increasing the legal age of marriage from 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys.

If anybody has child marriage then he will be ineligible for government job, the minister said.

The policy will also seek stringent laws to prevent violence and sexual abuse of women, he added.

“Besides, a proposal for providing incentives is also included for poor persons, who take care of their elderly parents. The policy will also care for the adolescents. We will work for public awareness and reach out through religious leaders, NGOs, parliamentarians and media in this regard,” Sarma said.

The policy proposes to set up a State Population Council and a State Population Research Centre, he added.

The minister also said he will consider including a provision for giving 50 per cent reservation to women in government jobs and elections.

“Till July, we will seek public suggestions. Then it will go to the Assembly for debate and adopting a resolution. We have to go step by step and we are in no hurry. This is the long-term thing that BJP had promised in the Vision Document,” Sarma said.

Service rules of 48 departments will have to be amended for adopting the proposed policy, he said, adding it will take at least three years and he will be happy if the policy takes the final shape by next Assembly polls in 2021.

“We want to move from primarily a medical-led policy to a socially responsible policy. We want to have a behavioural change and there will be policy incentives. Assam’s current population is 3.12 crore as per 2011 Census and it increased by one crore from 2001,” Sarma said.

Tags: government jobs, free education, draft population policy
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leander Paes should not sulk; Rohan Bopanna is No 1 doubles player: Mahesh Bhupathi

Mahesh Bhupathi had picked Rohan Bopanna ahead of Leander Paes to play against Uzbekistan and defended his decision. (Photo: PTI)
 

Davis Cup: India seal 4-1 win over Uzbekistan

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan outclassed Fayziev 6-3 6-2 in just over an hour. (Photo: PTI)
 

Kerala bar builds maze near entrance to ensure it's 500 mts away from highway

The move comes after SC's decision (Photo: Facebook)
 

IPL 2017: Why Shane Watson asked Pawan Negi to bowl the last over

Pawan Negi celebrates picking up Rishabh Pant's wicket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Sachin Tendulkar gives road-safety advice to bikers without helmets

Sachin Tendulkar had previously adopted two villages for their development as well. (Photo: AFP)
 

Germany: 1st Jewish campus after Holocaust in Berlin’s Wilmersdorf district

For years, Teichtal lobbied the German authorities, raised millions of euros in funds and bought a 3,000 square metre plot of land next to Chabad's synagogue in Wilmersdorf district. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Highways across country turn local after SC's order banning liquor sale

Local residents along with Congress party workers holding a demonstration demanding for removal of a liquor shop. (Photo: PTI)

Jishnu Pranoy death case: One of the absconding accused arrested

Jishnu Pranoy. (File photo)

Not bribe, compensation to poor family: BJP defends Yeddyurappa

A TV grab shows B.S. Yeddyurappa giving Rs 1 lakh to the wife of a farmer who committed suicide in Gundlupet. (File photo)

Govt mulling making Aadhaar or passport must for flying

(File photo/Representational)

Path of Jainism can be antidote to terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham