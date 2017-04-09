Air India may sue Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad for loss of Rs 15 lakh

Mumbai: After having lifted the flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, Air India is preparing for a legal battle against him for causing revenue losses worth up to Rs 15 lakh by grounding its aircraft (AI 852) for 90 minutes on March 23.

The airline said the aircraft was grounded in the course of the MP’s brawl with a 60-year-old AI employee who Gaikwad allegedly assaulted.

While two FIRs have already been filed against the MP, the AI is in the process of collecting data of the total revenue and operational losses caused to the airline. The MP, meanwhile, said he would never apologise to AI.

A day after the ministry of civil aviation after receiving a “regret” letter from Gaikwad asked the airline to lift the ban on the MP, Gaikwad issued statement to a media house in which he claimed that Air India was at fault.

The Sena leader alleged that the AI crew member he is accused of assaulting on March 23, has eight cases of indulging in brawls registered against him. Gaikwad also denied booking travel tickets to and from Delhi via AI between April 17 and 24.

After Air India lifted its ban, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) that includes Jet Airways, Indigo, GoAir, Spicejet too lifted the ban on the MP.

Ujjwal Dey, associate director of FIA, said on Saturday, “Consequent to Air India restoring flying privileges to Mr Gaikwad after being satisfied with the statement given by the Member of Parliament, the FIA member airlines are also restoring the flying privileges to Mr Gaikwad under the assurance that our assets and colleagues shall be accorded the respect that they deserve for the hard work that they put in every day.”

Air India, according to sources is expected to prepare a legal notice by Wednesday and drag the matter to court demanding compensation for its operational loss.