Right to die with dignity: SC allows passive euthanasia with guidelines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 9, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 5:20 pm IST
'Human beings have the right to die with dignity,' said Supreme Court after allowing passive euthanasia.
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra passed the order allowing passive euthanasia with guidelines. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said passive euthanasia is permissible with guidelines.

"Human beings have the right to die with dignity," said the apex court after allowing passive euthanasia.

 

SC said that "living will" be permitted but with the permission from family members of the person who sought passive euthanasia and also a team of expert doctors who say that the person's revival is practically impossible.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra passed the order allowing passive euthanasia with guidelines.

The top court pronounced the verdict on a plea seeking legal sanction for passive euthanasia under which a person suffering from a terminal disease and in his/her last stage of life with no chance of recovery is allowed not to sustain life through artificial support system.

The petitioner, NGO 'Common Cause', had approached the court seeking a direction for recognition of 'living will'. The NGO contended that when a medical expert said that a person afflicted with terminal disease had reached a point of no return, then the person should be given the right to refuse being put on life support.

"How can a person be told that he/she does not have right to prevent torture on his body? Right to life includes right to die with dignity. A person cannot be forced to live on support of ventilator. Keeping a patient alive by artificial means against his/her wishes is an assault on his/her body," the petition said.

