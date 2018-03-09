search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Gauri Lankesh murder: Suspect KT Naveen Kumar arrested, sent to SIT custody

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 9, 2018, 4:42 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 4:42 pm IST
Bengaluru Magistrate Court has sent Naveen Kumar, described as person with links to right-wing groups, to 5-day SIT custody.
Gauri Lankesh, 55, was shot down with a 7.65 mm country made pistol in the drive way of her home in west Bengaluru on the evening of September 5, 2017. (Photo: File)
 Gauri Lankesh, 55, was shot down with a 7.65 mm country made pistol in the drive way of her home in west Bengaluru on the evening of September 5, 2017. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Six months after the murder of journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh, accused KT Naveen Kumar was arrested by the Karnataka Police on Friday.

KT Naveen Kumar, 37, who was apprehended by the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning earlier this month, has been named as the first accused in the murder case of the journalist.

 

Also read: Breakthrough in Gauri Lankesh murder case: SIT arrests 37-yr-old man

Bengaluru Magistrate Court on Friday sent KT Naveen Kumar to 5 days of SIT custody.

KT Naveen Kumar’s arrest on Friday is an indication that he is no more just a person of interest in the case and that there is scope for more details to unravel.

KT Naveen Kumar has been widely described as a person with links to right-wing groups.

BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje had recently accused the Siddaramaiah government of trying to pin the blame on a "Hindu youth". It was seen as a reference to Naveen Kumar.

A native of Mandya district about 100 km from Bengaluru, Naveen Kumar was caught by the organised crime wing of the state police's central crime branch on February 18, 2018. He was suspected to be on his way to sell the firearm.

Gauri Lankesh, 55, was shot down with a 7.65 mm country made pistol in the drive way of her home in west Bengaluru on the evening of September 5, 2017.

Lankesh, the Editor of “Lankesh Patrike”,  was shot dead by an unidentified man wearing a helmet while the suspect who rode the motorcycle was also not identitfied.

Investigations by the SIT has unearthed CCTV footage of a man conducting a recce of the home of the journalist a few hours before her killing. The physical structure of the man found conducting the recce in the CCTV footage has a close resemblance to that of Kumar.

The Karnataka government had set up the SIT to probe the journalist-activist’s killing.

Tags: gauri lankesh murder case, kt naveen kumar arrested, karnataka special investigation team, gauri lankesh
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Emotional goodbye: Boney and Anil Kapoor perform Sridevi’s Ashti Visarjan in Haridwar

Boney and Anil Kapoor at the Ashti Visarjan of Sridevi in Haridwar on Thursday. (Photos: PTI/ AFP)
 

Audio Technica ATH-ANC40BT review: Go wireless, longer

Audio Technica is known for balanced audio quality across its entire range of products and the ANC40BT is no exception.
 

Man blows up his own house while trying to burn cockroaches

Authorities pointed clear instructions on the spray to keep it away from a flame (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian volunteer leading ‘Billion steps for women’ wins Commonwealth award

During the walk, Srishti Bakshi leads workshops for women in rural communities on digital and financial literacy, leadership and health. (Photo: Twitter/ @BakshiSrishti)
 

Bones discovered in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, says study

Jantz's analysis is the latest chapter in a back-and-forth that has played out about the remains, which were found in 1940 on Nikumaroro Island but are now lost. (Photo: AP)
 

MIUI 9.5 global beta brings iPhone X-like gesture-based navigation

The gestures for navigation on MIUI 9 are pretty similar to the ones found on iPhone X.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't allow Dhinakaran to use party name, will take legal steps: AIADMK

The ruling AIADMK on Friday said it would not allow its sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran to use the party name, adding that it would seek legal recourse in the matter. (Photo: PTI/File)

Let’s take Tripura to new heights, Centre will assure full support to state: Modi

'I appeal to the people of Tripura, lets take the state to a new height so that we can change the lives of people. I want to assure that in Tripura's march towards development, the central government will provide full cooperation with the motto of cooperative federalism,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Delhi HC allows TTV Dhinakaran's plea for common poll symbol

Dhinakaran had earlier told the court that he needed a temporary name and symbol for his group to interact with the electorate in the eventuality of elections to local bodies or any other polls held before his claim to the party's symbol was decided. (Photo: File)

Biplab Deb takes oath as Tripura chief minister, Modi, Amit Shah attend ceremony

Biplab Deb, long-time RSS volunteer and Tripura BJP president took oath as the chief minister of the northeastern state on Friday at a grand ceremony. (Photo: ANI)

INX Media case: Delhi HC grants relief to Karti from ED arrest till Mar 20

The Delhi High Court has granted relief to Karti Chidambaram till the next date of hearing. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham