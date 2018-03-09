search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Delimitation: zones to be reclassified in Greater Chennai Corporation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RUDHRAN BARAASU
Published Mar 9, 2018, 3:12 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 3:39 am IST
Currently, the Greater Chennai Corporation comprises 15 zones.
Greater Chennai Corporation
 Greater Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: With the massive delimitation of wards in the Greater Chennai Corporation nearing an end, the government and civic body have been mulling reclassification of zones. Currently, the Greater Chennai Corporation comprises 15 zones. “The reclassification of divisions will be undertaken by the state government. The drive will commence after the conclusion of local body elections,” D. Karthikeyan, commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, said in a delimitation consultative meeting held on Thursday.

During the consultative meeting, some residents of division 29 of Madavaram zone raised demands to add the division with Manali. Geographically, the division is located close to Manali. It will help residents to address their civic issues if the civic body adds the division to Manali zone, residents demanded. Replying to residents, Karthikeyan said the division would be appended with Manali during the reclassification of zones that would be carried out shortly.  

 

“The officials spilt 183, 184, 185 and 186 divisions to create whole new division. The authority should leave the division as it is,” said some residents.
 Explaining stakeholders on reservations, delimitation commissioner Malik Feroze Khan said reservations to women and scheduled caste would be assured according to the election commission of India (ECI) norms. “After the delimitation drive, the number of reservation wards will remain same,” he assured.
 The top officials also rejected the demands of Sholinganallur zones to append Kannagi Nagar and Ezhil Nagar as a single division.

“Due to large tenements in Kannagi Nagar, the population in the division already exceeds 80,000, which is 100 percent more than allowed number. When adding Ezhil Nagar, the population would go further up. So there is no feasibility of keeping both localities in a single division,” Malik Feroze Khan said.

Tags: greater chennai corporation, delimitation, reclassification
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Huawei adopts to iPhone X notch with its Huawei P20 series

Huawei P20 Lite (Photo: Evan Blass).
 

Hasin Jahan files police complaint against Mohammed Shami, says he fixed matches

Jahan, who got married to the UP-born pacer in 2014 has also registered a complaint against him at Lal Bazar Police Station in Kolkata. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: Orangutan caught on camera smoking cigarette in Indonesia zoo

This not the first that a zoo orangutan has been caught sneaking a smoke in Indonesia (Photo: Facebook)
 

Want to revisit Sridevi’s iconic films at theatre on Women’s Day? Here’s your chance

Sridevi in a still from 'Chandni.'
 

Prince Charles appoints Indian-origin steel tycoon as Industrial Cadets envoy

‘Gupta is doing so much to apply real imagination, innovative thinking and sustainable rejuvenation to our nation’s heavy industries,’ said the 68-year-old Prince of Wales. (Photo: File)
 

Coca Cola to launch alcoholic drink

Coca-Cola's new drink is said to be a twist on Japan's popular Chu-Hi alcopop beverage. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Issue plan approvals for old plots: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority had directed the local bodies to issue building plan approvals for plots bought before 1990.

Chennai: Diabetes and hypertension causing kidney disease

Despite more than 500 kidney transplants undertaken every year in Chennai, a large number of patients suffering from kidney diseases lacks clinical support to cure chronic kidney disease (CKD) due to the rising incidence of diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

Chennai: Students’ protest drives Vice-Chancellor to set up peace panel

Madras University

Madras high court directs state govt to form police commission

Madras high court

Conditional bail granted to Bharathiyar University vice-chancellor

Bharathiyar University
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham