Chennai: Politics can change students’ lives, says Kamal Haasan

Published Mar 9, 2018, 2:45 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 3:40 am IST
Just like how science, technology, sports and arts have an impact on our lives, politics has the ability to change your lives.
Kamal Haasan
 Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Makkal Neethi Maiam leader and actor Kamal Haasan appears to have taken a different stand on the role of students in politics. He encouraged students to be ‘vigilant’ and not just be onlookers to what is happening in the political landscape.

“Just like how science, technology, sports and arts have an impact on our lives, politics has the ability to change your lives,” Haasan said speaking at cultural festival ‘Instincts 2018’ at SSN College of Engineering near here on Thursday.

 

 His co-star and aspiring politician Rajinikanth had requested students to keep away from politics during their academic life. But Haasan said, “I do not say that you should all become politicians but you must monitor it (politics).”

On March 5, Rajinikanth had urged students to concentrate on their studies during their academic life, confining themselves to voting. Addressing students Haasan told them that he was repeating a question posed by the former president, the late A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. The actor-turned-politician said the question is “how many of you are going to be with political awareness.”

He said he was not posing the question out of selfishness. The top actor, who launched his party last month following his visit to Kalam’s Rameswaram residence, he said students should keep a tab on politics. “Since many students of my generation had forgotten to monitor politics, today it (politics) is in such a state,” he said. 

