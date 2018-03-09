search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI arrests Dawood Ibrahim aide Farooq Takla

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ABHISHEK SHARAN
Published Mar 9, 2018, 1:00 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 3:35 am IST
Farooq played a major role in the 1993 Mumbai blasts.
Yasin Mansoor Mohamed Farooq
 Yasin Mansoor Mohamed Farooq

Mumbai: India’s 25-year-long trail of Yasin Mansoor Mohamed Farooq, alias Farooq Takla, an alleged close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, came to an end on Thursday when he was deported by the UAE authorities and arrested by the CBI in New Delhi following his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Takla was sent by a flight to Mumbai hours later and produced before a TADA court that remanded him to CBI custody till March 19.

Three months ago, the UAE government contacted the CBI, India’s nodal agency for Interpol, and other government authorities and informed that it had detained Takla (56), who hails from Mumbai and held an Indian passport that was revoked after the issuance of an Interpol Red Corner notice against him in 1995.  It asked India to send an extradition request for him, which was duly sent, said sources. 

 

According to the source, Farooq was eventually deported not extradited, as the latter course would have involved a time-taking judicial process.  In its request for bringing him back to stand trial in the case, India had narrated the alleged role he had played as part of the Mumbai serial blasts conspiracy. 

While then stationed in Dubai, Takla, along with other accused like Tahir Taklya, played a role in allegedly arranging for hosting in Dubai, 25-odd blasts accused and then dispatching them to Pakistan for receiving training in sophisticated arms including AK-47s, grenades, rocket launchers and bomb-making using explosives like RDX, sources said. Takla was allegedly close to Dawood, designated by the US as a global terrorist and faces sanctions in the UN, and assisted him in handling the gang’s financial activities.

Tags: dawood ibrahim, cbi, farooq takla


Related Stories

Dawood Ibrahim will return to India only if conditions met: lawyer
Dawood Ibrahim’s wife was in Dubai, reveals Iqbal Kaskar


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Huawei adopts to iPhone X notch with its Huawei P20 series

Huawei P20 Lite (Photo: Evan Blass).
 

Hasin Jahan files police complaint against Mohammed Shami, says he fixed matches

Jahan, who got married to the UP-born pacer in 2014 has also registered a complaint against him at Lal Bazar Police Station in Kolkata. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: Orangutan caught on camera smoking cigarette in Indonesia zoo

This not the first that a zoo orangutan has been caught sneaking a smoke in Indonesia (Photo: Facebook)
 

Want to revisit Sridevi’s iconic films at theatre on Women’s Day? Here’s your chance

Sridevi in a still from 'Chandni.'
 

Prince Charles appoints Indian-origin steel tycoon as Industrial Cadets envoy

‘Gupta is doing so much to apply real imagination, innovative thinking and sustainable rejuvenation to our nation’s heavy industries,’ said the 68-year-old Prince of Wales. (Photo: File)
 

Coca Cola to launch alcoholic drink

Coca-Cola's new drink is said to be a twist on Japan's popular Chu-Hi alcopop beverage. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Issue plan approvals for old plots: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority had directed the local bodies to issue building plan approvals for plots bought before 1990.

Chennai: Diabetes and hypertension causing kidney disease

Despite more than 500 kidney transplants undertaken every year in Chennai, a large number of patients suffering from kidney diseases lacks clinical support to cure chronic kidney disease (CKD) due to the rising incidence of diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

Delimitation: zones to be reclassified in Greater Chennai Corporation

Greater Chennai Corporation

Chennai: Students’ protest drives Vice-Chancellor to set up peace panel

Madras University

Madras high court directs state govt to form police commission

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham