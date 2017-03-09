Nation, Current Affairs

TJAC chairman Kodandaram under fire from suspended ‘friends’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 9, 2017
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 12:55 am IST
TJAC senior woman leader Tanveer Sultana on Wednesday quit the organisation in protest against the suspensions.
Hyderabad: Suspended TJAC leaders on Wednesday slammed the non-political body’s chairman Prof. M. Kodandaram, accusing him of adopting a dictatorial attitude and terming him a ‘dictator’.

The TJAC had on Tuesday suspended two senior leaders who had been part of the organisation since its inception in 2009 — convener Pittala Ravinder and co-chairman N. Prahlad — for alleged anti-organisation activities.

The suspended leaders said that on one hand, Prof Kodandaram had been accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of adopting a dictatorial attitude while heading the government while on the other hand he himself behaved like a dictator and suspended them without giving them a chance to explain what forced them to write an open letter questioning his unilateral decisions.

The TJAC steering committee felt that both the leaders indulged in “unethical practices” by colluding with ruling party TRS to destabilise TJAC.

“There is no democracy in TJAC now. Whoever questions Prof Kodandaram is being shunted out. Where was the need for him to ally TJAC with political parties, when it is a social organisation? Where was the need for him to meet Sonia Gandhi secretly in Delhi? Why he is holding secret meetings with Reddy leaders?” said Mr Ravinder.

Ms Tanveer Sultana meanwhile submitted her resignation to protest the “undemocratic attitude” of Prof. Kodandaram. “We believed Kodandaram was an intellectual. But he is showing his true colours now. He has been humiliating everyone who questions him,” she said.

