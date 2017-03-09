Telangana expects Rs 3,000 crore from Centre before end of financial year

Hyderabad: The TS government is expecting anything between Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3000 crore from the Centre before the end of current financial year.

The state government has released Rs 1,600 crore to various departments, including for the Centrally Sponsored Schemes, and several departments have submitted utilisation certificates for the funds already released by the Centre.

With this, the TS government is confident that the Centre will release the balance funds by the end of this month. Chief Secretary S.P. Singh, during his two-day visit to Delhi, met 19 high-ranking officers of various ministries.

He on Wednesday held a meeting with all TS secretaries and briefed them about his visit. Mr Singh told them that the Central government officials assured release of funds if utilisation certificates were submitted on time.

He also reminded that the TS government has to set up permanent mechanism in Delhi to follow up regularly for release of more funds.

Mr Singh also directed the secretaries not to delay sending details when sought by ministers during the Budget session. If needed, a nodal officer can be appointed to coordinate with Assembly officials, the CS said.