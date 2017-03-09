Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 2 killed in encounter, mother fails to persuade militant to surrender

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 9, 2017, 10:43 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 11:22 am IST
Another top LeT terrorist, Jehangir Ganai, was also killed in the encounter.
The report also said that about three to four terrorists were holed-up inside a house in Padgampora area. (Photo: ANI)
 The report also said that about three to four terrorists were holed-up inside a house in Padgampora area. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama: Sources in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday revealed that it had killed two militants belonging to outlawed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, in an encounter in J&K’s Pulwama on Thursday.

Jehangir Ganai, a top LeT militant was one of those killed in the encounter.

"A terrorist is reportedly killed in Pulwama encounter. The troops of 130 Bn CRPF, 55 RR and SOG Pulwama are involved in the operation," the CRPF said.

Another militant Sher Gujri was also engaging the forces in an exchange of fire.

The security officials brought Gujri's mother to the spot of one in an effort to get him to surrender, but he has refused to do so.

Authorities have, meanwhile, suspended train services between Banihal and Srinagar apprehending that miscreants might target the trains along the south Kashmir tracks.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Padgampora village of Awantipora around 2.30 am following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

The militants opened fire at security forces around 4.40 am, which was retaliated by the law enforcement personnel. The militants were hiding in two houses next to each other.

Tags: let, crpf, pulwama encounter

