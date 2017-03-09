Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan continues to illegally occupy part of our country: India at UNHRC

PTI
Published Mar 9, 2017, 8:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 8:35 pm IST
India also expressed surprise over the silence of United Nations Human Rights Commissioner in a debate regarding Pakistan.
UNHRC. (Photo: File)
 UNHRC. (Photo: File)

Geneva (Switzerland): In a strong-worded statement, India has asserted that Pakistan continues to illegally occupy a part of their territory, referring to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, at the 34th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

"The whole state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Pakistan remains in illegal occupation of a part of our territory. The two cannot and should not be equated. The neutrality of the phrase 'Indian Administered Kashmir' is, therefore, artificial.

Furthermore, the state of Jammu and Kashmir has an elected democratic government that represents all sections of the people unlike the situation in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir," a statement by Ajit Kumar, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UN offices and other International Organisations, said.

The statement also said that states were the primary bearers of responsibility when it came to promotion of human rights, adding countries had unique national circumstances and it was important to invest trust in their efforts.

The statement also asserted that the robust and mature Indian democracy had proved once again that it had sufficiently strong and adequate mechanisms to redress any internal difficulties even if they were incited from outside.

"Normalcy has returned as 99 percent of the students of Jammu and Kashmir have taken their high school examinations and schools have re-opened," it said.

India also expressed surprise over the silence of United Nations Human Rights Commissioner in a debate regarding Pakistan "that uses terrorism as an instrument of state policy".

"The central problem in Jammu and Kashmir is cross-border terrorism and hence we are a little surprised that the High Commissioner was silent regarding Pakistan that uses terrorism as an instrument of state policy," the statement added.

The 34th session of the UNHRC began on February 27 with Pakistan's Law Minister Zahid Hamid's address.

Hamid called on the UNHRC to remain "seized" of the "grave systematic violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Jammu and Kashmir" while describing India as the "occupying power" which is "brutalising" the Kashmiri people "so that they can give up their just struggle for the inherent right to self-determination".

India's to reply was delivered by the Indian embassy's counsellor (political), Alok Ranjan Jha, who underlined it was "unfortunate that Pakistan's trust in the methods of terror were so deep that it did not hesitate from "using air power against its own people".

Tags: jammu and kashmir, unhrc, pakistan, pok

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya left out of remaining Tests against Australia

The Border-Gavaskar Test series is levelled at 1-1. (Photo: PTI)
 

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal enter quarterfinals

The sixth seed PV Sindhu defeated Danish Mette Poulsen 21-10, 21-11 in the first round match of the championship. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Hyderabadi Biryani' denied GI tag for failing to prove historic origin

The applicant failed to prove the historical origin of the product with supporting documents (Photo: Facebook)
 

PSL: Javed Miandad comes in defence of Imran Khan's 'phateechar' remark

Imran Khan faced a lot of backlash on the social media for his 'phateechar' remark.(Photo: AFP)
 

Coconut oil lubricants, vegan condoms introduce couples to 'clean sex'

Crystal sex toys are also popular among women (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how men can also achieve multiple orgasms

Pelvic muscles play a major part here (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kashmiri's who glorify terrorists should learn from Saifullah's father: BJP

Saifullah, who was killed in a stand off with the ATS, in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

TN: Rameswaram fishermen's protest enters 3rd day

Fishermen community members on the 2nd day of their protest against the alleged killing 22-year-old Indian fisherman. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Soldier killed after ceasefire violation by Pak in Poonch

Representational image (Photo: File)

Manipur: Blast in Imphal super market, no casualties

No casualties were reported. (Photo: ANI)

TN: By-poll in Amma's constituency on April 12

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (File: Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham