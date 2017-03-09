O Panneerselvam leads protest fast for probe into Jayalalithaa death

Chennai: Rebel AIADMK leader and former chief minister O. Panneerselvam, who observed a day-long fast along with his supporters, demanded a probe into the death of J Jayalalithaa.

Winding up the protest in Central Chennai where he led the state-wide fasting, he said he was ready to face any probe into the “suspicious” circumstances surrounding the death of Jayalalithaa. He also warned the health minister and the state officials to withdraw their statements made on Monday while releasing the medical records of former chief minister.

Referring to Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar's remarks that “Panneerselvam will be first inquired if there were to be a judicial inquiry”, he said he was ready to face any probe. “Let them come and inquire, I will tell them what happened,” the three-time former chief minister said.

True to the legacy of late leaders MG Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, “this party and the government will always be of the people and by the people”, Panneerselvam said amid loud applause.