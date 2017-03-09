Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka CM orders probe after 3 students die of food poisoning

ANI
Published Mar 9, 2017, 2:47 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 2:52 pm IST
Earlier, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kiran Kumar was arrested in connection with the death of the 3 students.
Bengaluru: Expressing grief over the death of three students due to food poisoning, Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he has directed the district authorities to conduct an investigation, determine the cause of death and take action against those responsible.

"Extremely pained to hear about the death of three students due to food poisoning in a private residential school, Tumkur," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"I have directed district authorities to conduct a swift investigation, determine cause of death and take action against those responsible," he added.

Meanwhile, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kiran Kumar has been arrested in connection with the case.

Kumar is the owner of the Vidhyavaridhi International Boarding school in Tumkur's Chikkanayakana Halli where the incident happened.

A case has been registered in Karnataka's Huliyar Police Station in this regard.

One more student and a guard are currently undergoing treatment.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

