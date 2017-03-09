Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala traders decide to boycott Coca-Cola, Pepsico products

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 9, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 1:49 am IST
The traders will also meet the Chief Minister and the Health Minister seeking co-operation for the protest.
PepsiCo India in a statement denied the allegation on the misuse of water and added that the water extraction was not affecting any water resources.
 PepsiCo India in a statement denied the allegation on the misuse of water and added that the water extraction was not affecting any water resources.

Kozhikode: The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, the largest trade organisation in the state, has decided to boycott Coca-Cola and Pepsico products from March 15. The member traders  have been given one week's time to return the products to the respective companies. The decision has been  taken based on the  all-India body’s campaign started in Tamil Nadu on March 1 against the alleged water theft by the companies.  

KVVES state president T. Nazirudeen alleged that the water theft by the multinational companies was  the main reason for the acute water shortage. “In Tamil Nadu, 15 times of the total water used  is misused  by these companies.  Following protests, four of the five companies have been shut down. The plant  in  Madura is supplying water for Kerala. That’s how we have decided to extend the protest to Kerala. As part of the protest, the Tamil Nadu traders union’s representative has already visited Kerala,” Mr Nazirudeen added.

The traders will also meet the Chief Minister and the Health Minister seeking co-operation for  the protest. “We will parcel them (Cola companies) off with the support of the people,” he said  in a statement.

PepsiCo India in a statement denied the allegation on the misuse of water and added that the water extraction was not affecting any water resources. “PepsiCo has been compelled to reduce its water consumption to only 1.5 lakh litres per day by the DDMA against the High Court order permitting it to draw upto 6 lakh litres of water per day for our plant located in Palakkad. As a responsible corporation, we have been abiding by the law of the land and hence it is disheartening to see the targeted misinformation campaign against us on the alleged misuse of water. We have a world class internal automated system that monitors consumption of water in accordance with applicable water extraction limits which is currently at 1.5 lakh litres of water. The extraction of water is not affecting any borewell / open well / groundwater discharge structures in any villages around the plant,” the company said in a statement.

Tags: kerala vyapari vyavasayi ekopana samithi, coca-cola, pepsico
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I should've been careful: Randeep Hooda on trolling Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep Hooda
 

Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara share their sledge to Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara revealed in the video what he said to Australian opener David Warner to unsettle the batsman (Photo: Screengrab)
 

A dacoit liked me more than Indian selectors: 600 Ranji wicket-taker Rajinder Goel

Rajinder Goel revealed a rather interesting letter he received three decades ago. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Facebook post about Sikh man helping Muslim woman goes viral

The post has struck a chord in times of racism and Islamophobia (Photo: Facebook)
 

'Same sh*t, different year': Here's why Kriti Sanon is not celebrating Women's Day

Screengrab from the video
 

'Wish women gave men as much happiness as Sunny': RGV under fire for his sexist tweet

Under fire, Ram Gopal Varma soon replied to his controversial tweet on Sunny Leone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will fight till probe is ordered into Jayalalithaa's death: Panneerselvam

Dissident AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam with supporters during their day-long fast demanding CBI probe into alleged suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalilthaa. (Photo: PTI)

Abolish tax on sanitary napkins: Congress to Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Gender sensitisation has to start from home: CJI Khehar

Chief Justice of India J S Khehar. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Swachh Shakti 2017: Woman sarpanch from UP stopped from meeting Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan during

Cong, BJP demand judicial probe into farmer suicides in Odisha

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham