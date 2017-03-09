Oppn questions Govt’s silence on US hate crimes; ‘next week’, says Rajnath

New Delhi: The second leg of Budget session of Parliament began on Thursday as political parties waits for the outcome of the five Assembly elections. The session will continue till April 12.
Here are the live updates:
- What has government done on US hate crimes? PM must speak, said Kharge.
- Slamming the government over killing of Indians in US, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Why is the Modi govt silent even though they tweet about everything.”
- Rajnath quotes Saifullah’s father. The suspected militant’s father refused to accept his son’s body on Wednesday and called him a traitor. Rajnath said, “I hope everyone will respect Mohd Sartaz’ statement who lost his son but did not stop supporting his nation.”
- The encounter is an example of coordination between security agencies. The incident will be probed by the NIA, said Rajnath,
- Rajnath Singh addresses Lok Sabha on the Lucknow encounter. He gives details about the militant Saifullah who was killed by security personnel.
- Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government has taken the issue of Indians attacked in US seriously and it will give a statement on it next week.
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. It was adjourned for the day without transacting any business as a mark of respect to the memory of its sitting member Haji Abdul Salam who died on February 28.
- Sumitra Mahajan asks leaders not to interrupt as parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar says the home minister wants to speak about the attack on Indians in the US.
- Ruckus in Lok Sabha after Sumitra Mahajan opens Question Hour. The Prime Minister is also present in the Lok Sabha.
- Budget session begins. Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari and Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan read out obituary references.
- Trinamool Congress leaders protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament complex against the attack on Indians in the US.
- Ahead of Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hopes there will be a breakthrough in GST Bill in this session.
