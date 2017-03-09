Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao against women, says BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | C R GOWRI SHANKER
Published Mar 9, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 12:55 am IST
There is zero representation of women in the TS Cabinet, says BJP spokesman Krishna Saagar Rao.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The Opposition on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for denying Cabinet berths to women till date yet promising to empower women.

“There is zero representation of women in the TS Cabinet. Yet KCR talks of women empowerment. Just like all the other failed promises, empowerment of women in TS is one more failed promise,” BJP spokesman Krishna Saagar Rao said.

Stating that nothing has been done for women empowerment in TS till now, the BJP leader said that his party strongly believes that women of TS feel betrayed and insulted by the way they were treated by the ruling party in the state, especially in reference to representation of women in governance.

“KCR should explain to womenfolk how he has not found even a single woman MLA competent enough to become a minister in the first Cabinet of a newly-formed state. How can women be totally unrepresented in a state Cabinet?” he added

Addressing the International Women’s Day celebrations at the NTR Trust, TD politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy and others lashed out at TRS government for its failure to include women in the Cabinet.

Women offered floral tributes to a statue of NTR and recalled the contribution of the party’s founder towards women empowerment. “NTR and N. Chandrababu Naidu provided posts to women and also provided reservations,” he said.

CPM leader Brinda Karat alleged that great injustice was done to women in the Union Budget, she alleged that the situation in TS was deteriorating by the day.

Ms Karat said that instead of offering gold to Gods, the government should better provide pension and empower women. “Everyone should come on one platform for women’s rights,” she said.




