Nation, Current Affairs

India, Sri Lanka to free all fishermen in custody

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 9, 2017, 1:26 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Deal struck in Colombo Wednesday.
The fishermen from Neduntheevu off Jaffna were caught with their two boats and taken to Karaikal before being handed over to the coastal security police at Nagapattinam, according to a coast guard official.
 The fishermen from Neduntheevu off Jaffna were caught with their two boats and taken to Karaikal before being handed over to the coastal security police at Nagapattinam, according to a coast guard official.

Chennai: Even as hundreds of fishermen families of Rameswaram and neighbouring fishing hamlets continued their sit-in protest at Thangachimadam on the second day on Wednesday, refusing to receive the body of 20-year-old Brijo allegedly killed in Sri Lankan naval attack and demanding that India crack the whip on Colombo, the two countries sought to scale down tempers by agreeing to free the poaching fishermen held in their custody.

The quick pact hammered out at a hurriedly summoned meeting of senior officials at Colombo would benefit the ten Sri Lankan fishermen arrested by the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday for allegedly fishing four nautical miles inside the Indian waters off Tamil Nadu coast.

The fishermen from Neduntheevu off Jaffna were caught with their two boats and taken to Karaikal before being handed over to the coastal security police at Nagapattinam, according to a coast guard official.

Informed sources said stray cases of fishermen from neighbouring countries crossing into Indian water--sometimes by intent and most often by accident since it is difficult to precisely judge the maritime border - go mostly ignored by the Indian CG after stiff warning but this Tuesday arrest could be for assuaging the angry demonstrators in Rameswaram.

The protesters, however, did not seem impressed as they insisted on getting firm assurance from the External Affairs Ministry that Sri Lankan Navy would no more open fire at their boats fishing in "our traditional fishing grounds" - which often meant pretty close to the north Lankan shore - and that firm action would be taken against those who killed Brijo.

Over 2,000 demonstrators, including many women and elders, congregated at Thangachimadam insisting that a permanent solution to their problems with the Lankan Navy should be found and till then, India should severe its diplomatic ties with Colombo. The permanent solution, they said, included retrieval of Katchatheevu island.

The Wednesday pact struck in Colombo would lead to Lanka releasing 85 Indian fishermen while India would reciprocate freeing 19 Lankan fishermen, apart from the ten caught Tuesday night. "This agreement is being made to defuse the current tensions", a senior official explained.

Tags: sri lankan fishermen, indian coast guard
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Lifestyle Gallery

Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
Kellyanne Conway became an internet sensation when she sat unappropriately at a recent meeting at the Oval office and photoshop professionals couldn't help but make fun of her. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway at the Oval office makes Redditors work their magic
The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

LGBTQ community comes out in Australia for Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
The nine-room hotel named

Hotel with the 'worst view in the world' opens with Banksy art
Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film and TV show scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Toddler and parents recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I should've been careful: Randeep Hooda on trolling Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep Hooda
 

Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara share their sledge to Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara revealed in the video what he said to Australian opener David Warner to unsettle the batsman (Photo: Screengrab)
 

A dacoit liked me more than Indian selectors: 600 Ranji wicket-taker Rajinder Goel

Rajinder Goel revealed a rather interesting letter he received three decades ago. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Facebook post about Sikh man helping Muslim woman goes viral

The post has struck a chord in times of racism and Islamophobia (Photo: Facebook)
 

'Same sh*t, different year': Here's why Kriti Sanon is not celebrating Women's Day

Screengrab from the video
 

'Wish women gave men as much happiness as Sunny': RGV under fire for his sexist tweet

Under fire, Ram Gopal Varma soon replied to his controversial tweet on Sunny Leone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will fight till probe is ordered into Jayalalithaa's death: Panneerselvam

Dissident AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam with supporters during their day-long fast demanding CBI probe into alleged suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalilthaa. (Photo: PTI)

Abolish tax on sanitary napkins: Congress to Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Gender sensitisation has to start from home: CJI Khehar

Chief Justice of India J S Khehar. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Swachh Shakti 2017: Woman sarpanch from UP stopped from meeting Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan during

Cong, BJP demand judicial probe into farmer suicides in Odisha

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham