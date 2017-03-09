Health, power cuts fail to get mention in UP polls

In western Uttar Pradesh in the first two phases, the issue of Harit Pradesh and a separate High Court bench was not raised even once during the campaign. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The curtains have finally come down on the seventh phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and what has definitely been defeated even before the counting of votes, are issues directly related to the people.

The core issues that impact the common man like education, health and security were pushed out of elections by leaders who preferred to weave their campaign around Kairana, Kabristan, Kashi and even donkeys.

In western Uttar Pradesh in the first two phases, the issue of Harit Pradesh and a separate High Court bench was not raised even once during the campaign.

“Do our politicians even realise the amount of trouble that litigants have to face travelling more than 500 km to Lucknow for court hearings? In fact, it would be easier if their cases are heard in Delhi?” asks Avanish Kumar Tyagi, Meerut-based lawyer.

A major issue that troubles eastern UP every year is deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis. Over 10,000 children have fallen prey to the deadly virus but the issue did not exist for politicians.

Similarly, the high-decibel campaign in Varanasi saw no mention of the plight of weavers, most of whom have been rendered jobless after demonetisation.

The poor health services in central UP, showcased by the NRHM scam, and the rising crime against women, were not a matter of concern for political leaders who, instead, focused on the Samajwadi family war since the Samajwadi strongholds lie in this belt.

Even the issue of power crisis was raised with a communal hue when the PM alleged that power supply was better during Ramzan, compared to Diwali. The issue became a tool for communal appeasement.