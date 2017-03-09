Nation, Current Affairs

'BJP must not run UP by remote control': CM's message to Mayawati?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 9, 2017, 8:08 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 9:18 pm IST
No exit poll showed the SP-Congress getting a majority in UP, while most said BJP could be the largest party.
Two out of five exit polls on Thursday showed the BJP close to a majority in UP, which would make the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in the state uncomfortable. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Possibly sending feelers to Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for a post-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that ‘nobody wants President’s Rule in UP, so that BJP can run the state by remote control’.

However, SP leader Naresh Aggarwal was non-committal about suggestions that the SP-Congress alliance would tie up with BSP to keep BJP away from the seat of power.

“Akhileshji didn't mention BSP or Behenji's name. The aim is to keep communal forces out of the state,” Aggarwal said.

Commenting on the likely volte-face by Akhilesh, UP BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh said, “Akhilesh Yadav has shown his weakness. His claim of getting complete majority proved false”.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, which has been embroiled in a family feud for months, had tied up with Rahul Gandhi’s Congress prior to the elections. The SP had conceded 105 seats to the Congress while keeping 298 for itself, after hectic negotiations.

On Thursday, the Times Now-VMR exit poll gave BJP the maximum seats in UP, between 190-200, while consigning the SP-Congress combine to a mere 110-130 seats, and the BSP to a poor third at 57-74.

Similarly, India News predicts 185 seats for BJP in UP, 120 for Congress-SP combine and 80 for Mayawati.

However, ABP News showed a tough fight between BJP and SP-Congress, with the two winning 169 and 161 seats respectively.

The India TV-C Voter poll also showed BJP just ahead at 155-167 seats, while the SP-Congress alliance was placed second at 135-147. BSP was third in this poll as well, with 83 to 95 seats in its kitty.

Today's Chanakya, which so accurately predicted the 2014 general elections as a massive win for the BJP, is yet to announce its exit poll predictions for Uttar Pradesh.

Tags: mayawati, sp-congress alliance, bjp, up exit polls, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

