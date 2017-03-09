Nation, Current Affairs

Ban everyone from airports to stop hijacking: Civil Aviation Minister

PTI
Published Mar 9, 2017, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 2:09 pm IST
Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju took a dig at the CISF's insistence on stamping hand baggage for security.
Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju. (Photo: File)
 Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a dig at the CISF's insistence on stamping hand baggage for security, Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju has quipped that the best way to check hijacking is to bar everyone from entering the airport.

Stressing on the need to move with the times on security measures and keep them "non-obtrusive and meaningful", he said the best security would be not allowing anyone to come to airports as that would ensure "there will never be a hijack but there won't be any civil aviation activity either".

Raju said the "CISF is a police force" and it is the BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) that sets aviation security standards that everybody ultimately has to follow.

Talking to select media after an event yesterday, Raju said "an impractical security thing" can be another problem.

He quickly added however that the CISF, which is responsible for security at major airports, would also voice their experiences and it is "better to be safe than to be sorry".

The BCAS, which comes under the Civil Aviation Ministry, had issued a circular on February 23 to immediately do away with the practice of putting security stamp on the hand baggage tags at seven major airports in the country.

However, the decision had to be deferred following security concerns raised by the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force).

In the first official comments from the Ministry on this issue, Raju said everybody has to follow BCAS when it comes to aviation security standards.

"One is that security things are fixed by BCAS and everybody implements them. BCAS sets the standards. There will be people who think this is needed and there will be people who think it won't be needed but ultimately everybody has to follow BCAS," the Civil Aviation Minister said here.

He said, "Safety and security cannot be compromised but security should be non-obtrusive and meaningful. Otherwise commercial activity will not happen. This is what it is."

The decision to stay the BCAS order related to stamping of hand baggage was taken on March 2 during a high-level meeting between Civil Aviation and Home Ministries.

Noting that civil aviation works on a very different footing, Raju said what was relevant for security at one point of time might become irrelevant on another occasion.

"Security world over is a mix between manpower and technology... What was thought of not as threat at some point of time becomes a threat at some point of time," he added.

In a lighter vein, he said, "The best kind of security is not to allow anyone to come to airports. There will never be a hijack but there won't be any civil aviation activity either. They have to find a balance."

Tags: ashok gajapathi raju, cisf, bcas, airport security, hijacking
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Something is wrong with Air India staffers: Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Minister is of the view that the carrier has definitely done better but there is always scope for improvement.
26 Dec 2016 2:28 AM
Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

Air India books 'so bad', nobody will buy it: Ashok Gajapathi Raju

The civil aviation minister ruled out disinvestment in the national carrier, that has a debt of some Rs 50,000 crore.
09 Jun 2016 5:38 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
Kellyanne Conway became an internet sensation when she sat unappropriately at a recent meeting at the Oval office and photoshop professionals couldn't help but make fun of her. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway at the Oval office makes Redditors work their magic
The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

LGBTQ community comes out in Australia for Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
The nine-room hotel named

Hotel with the 'worst view in the world' opens with Banksy art
Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film and TV show scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Toddler and parents recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Caution: Everything Smart can be hacked!

The kind and the scale of these cyber weapons was such that even the CIA lost control of majority of its hacking arsenal which includes state of the art malware, viruses, Trojans and weaponised zero day exploits which can be worth millions of dollars each in dark web.
 

Study sheds light on three categories of porn viewers

A large number of the participants were women (Photo: AFP)
 

Potatoes can be grown on Mars: study

CIP has tapped into that capacity by breeding potato clones that tolerate conditions such as soil salinity and drought.
 

Fan blocks the path of MS Dhoni’s Hummer outside Ranchi airport

At the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, a fan accosted Dhoni, blocking his Hummer, as the 35-year-old was making his way from the airport to his home. (Photo: PTI)
 

Couple having sex in the open don't want to do it in bed anymore

They do this to keep excitement in their relationship (Photo: Pixabay)
 

It's 'anarchy': ICC slammed over Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith DRS controversy

Virat Kohli accused his counterpart Steve Smith of abusing the Decision Review System (DRS) during the second Test. (Photo: BCCI / AP / PTI / Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1.5 lakh people die in 5 lakh road accidents every year: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: File)

Hope there's only love around you: Srinivas Kuchibhotla's wife wishes him on birthday

Hyderabad techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed in a shooting in Kansas city of US, and his wife Sunayana Dumala. (Photo: AP)

SC dismisses Gopal Ansal's plea, asks him to serve jail term

Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

As J&K encounter rages on, India rings Pak, warns of infiltration

Image for representational purpose only

‘Manipur mothers’ vow to continue fight till AFSPA is withdrawn

The protest, which had drawn global attention, led to the Kangla Fort being vacated by the Assam Rifles. (Photo: AP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham